

Na een zeer succesvolle release op pc afgelopen maand, komt Baldur’s Gate 3 aanstaande woensdag ook naar de PlayStation 5 – tenzij je nu al toegang hebt via de Deluxe Edition. Later dit jaar zal de game nog uitkomen voor de Xbox Series X|S en dan is de titel voor iedereen met een modern systeem te spelen.

Met de aanstaande release van de game op de PlayStation 5 zijn de Trophies nu online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Hoewel die natuurlijk hetzelfde zijn als de Steam Achievements, hebben we hieronder alsnog het volledige overzicht met daarbij de waarde die elke Trophy heeft.

Gaat het jou lukken die platinum Trophy in de wacht te slepen?

Platinum

Pride of Baldur’s Gate

-Collect every trophy in Baldur’s Gate III – no easy task.

Goud

All’s Well That Ends Well

-Finish the game (with a heartfelt “thank you!” from Larian Studios).

Critical Hit

-Complete the game on the most difficult DM style.

Zilver

Absolute Power Corrupts

-Take control of the Netherbrain, bend the world to your will, and reign with terror.

Hero of the Forgotten Realms

-Kill the Netherbrain, destroy the Absolute tadpoles, and save the day.

Sins of the Father

-Take control of the Netherbrain for Bhaal, break the world, and claim your Throne of Blood.

Ceremorphosis

-Become a mindflayer, defeat the Netherbrain, and make the ultimate sacrifice.

Brons

Descent From Avernus

-Take control of the Nautiloid and escape the hells.

The Plot Thickens

-Leave Act One – for somewhere altogether darker.

The City Awaits

-Leave Act Two – Baldur’s Gate is just over the horizon.

Roleplayer

-Complete ten background goals in a single playthrough – you are one with your character.

Bedrolls and Breakfast

-Take four full long rests in a single playthrough – adventuring’s tiring work.

Expand Your Mind

-Consume a parasite and unlocked a new power – is it meant to wriggle the whole way down?

Dig for Victory

-Dig up five buried chests in a single playthrough – treasure!

No Penny Required

-Successfully use Detect Thoughts to pry into someone’s thoughts.

Escapologist

-Break out of prison after being arrested – aren’t you daring?

Outsourcing

-Recruit a hireling. You can befriend them or use them as cannon-fodder – we won’t judge.

Jack-of-all-Trades

-Multiclass into every class during one playthrough – they’re just all so fun!

Homebrewer

-Create three unique alchemical solutions in a single playthrough – bottoms up!

You Have Two Hands for a Reason

-Pet Scratch and the Owlbear cub at the same time – the greatest joy an adventurer could ask for.

Rude, Crude, and full of Attitude

-Find and summon the quasit Shovel. Or is her name… Fork? Maybe Basket?

Forged in Blood and Fire

-Craft an item in the Adamantine Forge.

Under Lock and Key

-Rescue all the prisoners from the depths of Moonrise Towers in one playthrough.

She Cannot be Caged!

-Rescue Sazza from the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, and Moonrise Towers in one playthrough.

Taking Blood

-Steal the Blood of Lathander from underneath Rosymorn Monastery.

Leave No One Behind

-Save every tiefling refugee you can throughout the game in a single playthrough.

Murder in Baldur’s Gate

-Coat the streets of Baldur’s Gate in blood – become an Unholy Assassin of Bhaal.

Mind Blown

-Romance the Emperor.

Kill Two Birds with One Gnome

-Use one enemy as an improvised weapon against another.

Busker

-Earn a hundred gold from playing sweet, sweet music in a single playthrough.

Action Surge

-Perform five attacks in one turn. Your enemies won’t know what hit them (literally).

Fists of Fury

-Kill a character with an unarmed strike.

Devil’s in the Details

-Defeat Commander Zhalk in the Nautiloid.

Pest Control

-Kill the Spider Matriach before her eggs hatch – why do they have so many legs?

A Grym Fate

-Kill the Adamantine Golem without using the Forge Hammer.

Non-invasive Procedure

-Kill the Surgeon without letting him use his surgical abilities in combat.

Penny Pincher

-Defeat the Toll Collector without her using gold against you – excellent budgeting.

No Free Lunches

-Defeat the Apostle of Myrkul before it consumes any Necromites.

Fancy Footwork

-Defeat Gortash without a single trap going off – easier said than done.

First Blood

-Kill Orin before her cultists complete their ritual.

Interfectorem Draconis

-Kill the Red Dragon in the Upper City.

Crash Landing

-In the Wyrmway, wait until the dragon is midflight, then knock it out of the sky – KAPOW.

Bottoms Up

-Long Rest using only alcohol – a time-honoured dwarfish tradition.

Shove Off

-Kill a creature with falling damage.

Bookworm

-Read 100 different books in a single playthrough. Adventuring isn’t just daring quests, you know.

Punch Drunk

-Defeat twenty opponents while a party character is drunk in a single playthough – down them.

Fetch Quest

-Play fetch with Scratch – the best boy in the Realms.

Repairing the Weave

-Stablise Gale’s Netherse orb.

The Lich-Queen’s Wrath

-Ally with Voss against the Githyanki God-Queen. Good luck.

To Bloom in Darkest Night

-Gift Shadowheart a night orchid – her favourite flower. Always knew she was a softie.

Hot Date

-Go on a date with Karlach – now that’s playing with fire.

Just a Nibble

-Let Astarion bite you – ouch.

Loophole

-Break Wyll’s Pact with Mizora.

Embrace Your Urge

-Become Bhaal’s ultimate weapon – become his Slayer.