SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake wist begin dit jaar een leuke platform-titel voor te schotelen, maar het spel werd alleen uitgebracht voor de vorige generatie consoles. Binnenkort komt het spel ook naar de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S.
Op 16 oktober zal de versie voor de current-gen consoles zowel digitaal als fysiek beschikbaar worden gesteld. Welke verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd, is nog niet bekend. We weten echter wel dat er op dezelfde dag een nieuwe update wordt uitgebracht voor alle platforms. Deze update voegt onder andere een fotomodus toe.
De volledige lijst aan nieuwe content is als volgt:
- PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4
- New Feature
- Photo Mode – Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.
- New Costumes
- New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available.
- New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.
- Improvements (PlayStation 5 only)
- Support of DualSense controller audio output when picking up items.
- Support of DualSense adaptive triggers when using reef blower and swinging hook actions.
- Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One
- New Feature
- Photo Mode – Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.
- New Costumes
- New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available.
- New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.
- PC (Steam, GOG, Epic)
- New Feature
- Photo Mode – Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.
- New Costumes
- New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available.
- New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.
- Switch
- New Feature
- Photo Mode – Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.
- New Costumes
- New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available.
- New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.
- All Platforms
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare bug where saving stopped working.
- Fixed a bug where the playtime did not pause while on a loading screen.
- Many general bug fixes to improve stability and playability of the game.
Er is ook nog een nieuwe trailer beschikbaar gesteld en die check je hieronder.