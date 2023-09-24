Met de release van Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon vorige maand werkt FromSoftware nu aan updates en inmiddels zijn we aangekomen bij versie 1.03. Deze update pakt een flink aantal grote bugs in de game aan, waardoor het downloaden en installeren per definitie aan te raden valt.
Daar stopt het niet, want de update komt ook nog met een paar nieuwe features, waaronder de optie om vanuit het spectaten terug te keren naar de multiplayer lobby. Alle details van deze nieuwe update tref je hieronder op een rijtje en als je meer over de game wilt weten, check dan onze review.
Major Items Included in the Latest Update
Additions
- When spectating an online match, the “QUIT SPECTATE” option has been added to the menu, allowing spectators to return to the multiplayer room.
- Added “Chg. Ammo Consumption” parameter to the “IB-C03W3: NGI 006” coral missile part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.
- Added “Scan Standby Time” parameter to head part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies or enemy actions to get stuck on terrain during the mission “Intercept the Redguns”.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop appearing when the player stands in a certain spot during the mission “Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship”.
- Fixed a bug that caused defeated enemies to remain visible on radar during the mission “Breach the Karman Line”.
- Fixed a bug that caused the second shot of certain burst fire weapons to veer heavily off target when fired while performing a drift turn on Tank legs.
- Fixed a bug that caused boost to disable under certain conditions with Tetrapod legs equipped.
- Fixed a bug that occurred with the “VP-66LS” laser shotgun equipped to the left hand, which caused a longer delay than intended between firing a charge shot and being able to fire a normal shot again.
- Fixed a bug with the “VP-60LT” laser turret, where it would not respond to the sub-generators during the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.
- Fixed a bug that occurred while reloading the “Vvc-700LD” laser drone, which caused player AC orientation to lock to a target, even with Target Assist disabled.
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect icons to be displayed for intended damage type or reload type in the part specs for certain weapon parts.
- Adjusted the timing window of being able to use repair kits while firing certain weapons.
- Fixed a bug with certain melee weapons that caused the “Chg. Attack Power” parameter to display an unintended value in the part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.
- Fixed a bug that occurred after firing a charge shot during assault boost, which caused a consecutive normal shot to fire unintentionally.
- Fixed a bug that prevented damage caused by status effects from being displayed on the HUD.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash from the “AC Data” menu in certain situations.
- Due to behavioural issues in photo mode, removed the “Motion Blur” option and added the “Camera Blur” option.
- *NB: We plan to restore the Motion Blur option in a future update.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Trophies/Achievements from unlocking under certain circumstances if unlock requirements involved acquiring parts.
- *NB: If any of the following Trophies/Achievements fails to unlock, go to the Shop menu and sell any part from the relevant category. Buying the part back again will trigger the unlock.
- “Weapon Collector”
- “External Parts Collector”
- “Internal Parts Collector”
- Changed behavior in online match rooms, so that players are informed when the match is starting even while they have another menu open (e.g. Assembly).
- Fixed a bug that caused screen transitions to behave incorrectly when launching the game by accepting an online match invite.
- Other performance improvements and minor bug fixes.
Steam
- Fixed a bug that occurred when changing screen mode, which caused the HUD to render incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when changing graphics settings from the System menu while in a multiplayer room.
- Share IDs are now recognized when entered in either upper or lower case.
Other Changes
- Updated “Data Usage Agreement” text for the Japanese version.
- *NB: After applying the update, the confirmation screen will appear once more for all players.
Geen bug tegengekomen.
Geweldige game, maar hij ligt bij mij al een tijdje stof te happen, net als alle andere games die ik wil spelen. Dankjewel Baldur’s Gate 3 haha. Ik kom nergens anders meer aan toe zo
Gelukkig nog geen bugs tegengekomen. Echt een heerlijke game zeg
@7th-son: bij mij idem, wil wel door met deze game maar in mijn geval ben ik hooked aan Starfield.