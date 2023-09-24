

Met de release van Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon vorige maand werkt FromSoftware nu aan updates en inmiddels zijn we aangekomen bij versie 1.03. Deze update pakt een flink aantal grote bugs in de game aan, waardoor het downloaden en installeren per definitie aan te raden valt.

Daar stopt het niet, want de update komt ook nog met een paar nieuwe features, waaronder de optie om vanuit het spectaten terug te keren naar de multiplayer lobby. Alle details van deze nieuwe update tref je hieronder op een rijtje en als je meer over de game wilt weten, check dan onze review.