FromSoftware bracht ons vorige maand Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, wat een meer dan uitstekende game is. Hoewel de game op zichzelf dus dik in orde is, heeft de ontwikkelaar toch nog wat issues gevonden die aangepakt moesten worden.
Zodoende is nu update 1.02 uitgerold en die richt zich op de balans van verschillende wapens, waarvan je de details hieronder treft. Daarnaast pakt deze update ook verschillende bugs aan, die na het patchen tot de verleden tijd moeten behoren.
Balance Adjustments
Weapon Unit balance adjustments:
- MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time.
- LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time.
- RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time.
- DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240.
Bug Fixes
-
- Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.
- Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.
- Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.
- Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.
- Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles.
Other bug fixes
-
- [Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.
- [Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen.
- [Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.