

FromSoftware bracht ons vorige maand Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, wat een meer dan uitstekende game is. Hoewel de game op zichzelf dus dik in orde is, heeft de ontwikkelaar toch nog wat issues gevonden die aangepakt moesten worden.

Zodoende is nu update 1.02 uitgerold en die richt zich op de balans van verschillende wapens, waarvan je de details hieronder treft. Daarnaast pakt deze update ook verschillende bugs aan, die na het patchen tot de verleden tijd moeten behoren.