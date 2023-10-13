Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ligt sinds augustus in de winkelrekken en wij waren razend enthousiast over het resultaat in onze review. Uiteraard is geen enkele game perfect en moet er hier en daar nog wat aan gesleuteld worden. Afgelopen weekend kreeg de game al een flinke balanspatch en opnieuw is er een update beschikbaar gesteld.

Deze update is echter een stuk kleiner en pakt slechts een handjevol bugs en andere problemen aan. Update 1.04 is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden en de patch notes daarvan kan je hieronder bekijken.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that was preventing AC Data from being loaded when it was using a decal whose image had been deleted from the game server

Fixed a bug with FLAMETHROWER “WB-0000 BAD COOK” when equipped to the right hand, where firing the weapon while hovering with Tetrapod legs temporarily disabled effects and hit boxes

Fixed a bug with CORAL OSCILLATOR “IB-CO3W2: WLT 101” where charged attacks had less range when certain parts were equipped

Fixed a bug with CORAL RIFLE “IB-C03W1: WLT 011” where fully charged attacks would cancel if the attack button was held continuously

Mitigated issues where frame rate changes would affect the player AC’s firing accuracy and the rapid fire performance of some weapons

Fixed a bug where using a weapon immediately after switching to it with Weapon Bay caused attack animations and weapon animations to play incorrectly

Fixed a bug with online matches where an opponent AC would not render if decals were applied to it

Fixed a bug in the mission “Escape” where some events failed to trigger under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug in the mission “Ocean Crossing” where the player could get soft-locked under certain circumstances

Made corrections to the REPLAY MISSION tutorial text, which did not sufficiently explain the actual conditions for achieving an S-Rank rating

The text now reads as follows:

“To achieve an S-Rank rating, you must complete the mission without retrying from a checkpoint, while also destroying a large number of enemy targets and minimizing incoming damage, time taken, and ammunition consumed.”