

Hoewel Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon nu al geruime tijd in de winkels ligt, blijft FromSoftware de game uitgebreid ondersteunen. Zo is nu ook update 1.03.01 uitgerold voor alle platformen waarop de game verkrijgbaar is.

De lijst is behoorlijk uitgebreid en de update voorziet de game voornamelijk van balansaanpassingen. Benieuwd naar de veranderingen, check dan zeker het volledige overzicht hieronder en in onze review lees je meer over de titel.