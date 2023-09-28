Het duistere, leugenachtige verhaal van Pinokkio in Lies of P is inmiddels iets meer dan een week beschikbaar en veel spelers zijn ongetwijfeld in de mysterieuze stad Krat aan het rondstruinen. Neowiz heeft een uitstekende game neergezet zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen. Een perfecte game is het echter niet, waardoor latere aanpassingen nodig zijn. Zo ook voor Lies of P die nu een nieuwe update heeft gekregen.
Deze update pakt best een flink aantal zaken aan, maar de meest noemenswaardige is toch wel dat bepaalde monsters en bazen minder leven (HP) zullen hebben. Verder wordt ook de HP van alle types Dimensional Butterflies aangepast. Ook de drop rate van bepaalde items is opgeschroefd en er worden nog andere zaken aangepakt. Kortom: lees zeker de onderstaande patch notes door voor alle details.
Update Notes Version 1.2.0.0
Decreased the HP of certain field monsters
- Increased the chance of breaking some monsters’ stance and the frequency of stagger
- Increased the staggerable window time
- Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies
Adjusted the rewards for some monsters
- Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items
- Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments
- Increased the drop rate of Ergo items
- Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade”
Boss Monster Balance Changes
- Decreased the HP of ‘Fallen Archbishop Andreus’
- Decreased the HP of ‘King of Puppets’ in the first phase
- Decreased the HP of ‘Simon Manus, Arm of God’
- Decreased the damage of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’
- Increased the chance to break the stance of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’”
Increased the Specter’s HP and damage
System Changes Related to the Character Progression Reset
- Added the feature to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the ‘Gold Coin Tree’
- Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest
- Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms
Additional Changes
- Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity
- Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo
- Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)
- Successfully performing the Fable Art ‘Guard Parry’ will now break the monster’s stance
New Features
Now supports the DUALSHOCK 4 & DualSense controllers on Windows OS devices
- After today’s update, if the DUALSHOCK 4 & DualSense UI does not appear properly please follow the steps below.
1. Steam Library -> Right Click Lies of P -> Properties -> Controller
2. Disable Steam Input
** The DUALSHOCK 4 & DualSense controller’s touch pad can be used to open the menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium II Acid Charge’ rarely not working properly.
- Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium’ consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones
- Fixed a bug that Geppetto’s face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the ‘Nameless Puppet’ with Graphic Quality Presets Low
- Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)
hmm. Ik vond ‘m nou niet perse heel moeilijk tot nu toe, ondanks dat dit mijn eerste”souls game” is.
@Anoniem-8144: Lies!
Rare update hij is toch niet zo moeilijk de Demo was best ok .
Ik kom niet langs de eerste vijand.
@Anoniem-8880: snel de game verkopen, of via steam refund vragen
@Anoniem-8880: je kan beter te vroeg blocken en dan de L1 ingedrukt houden dan alles gokken op de perfect parry. Verder niet te veel spammen met je attacks. 1 keer attacken en dan weer klaar staan voor een block/parry. Je kan zelden 2x slaan.