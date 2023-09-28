Het duistere, leugenachtige verhaal van Pinokkio in Lies of P is inmiddels iets meer dan een week beschikbaar en veel spelers zijn ongetwijfeld in de mysterieuze stad Krat aan het rondstruinen. Neowiz heeft een uitstekende game neergezet zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen. Een perfecte game is het echter niet, waardoor latere aanpassingen nodig zijn. Zo ook voor Lies of P die nu een nieuwe update heeft gekregen.

Deze update pakt best een flink aantal zaken aan, maar de meest noemenswaardige is toch wel dat bepaalde monsters en bazen minder leven (HP) zullen hebben. Verder wordt ook de HP van alle types Dimensional Butterflies aangepast. Ook de drop rate van bepaalde items is opgeschroefd en er worden nog andere zaken aangepakt. Kortom: lees zeker de onderstaande patch notes door voor alle details.