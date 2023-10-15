Vanaf volgende week zal Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man, het opnieuw moeten opnemen tegen een hele hoop schurken. Venom en Kraven zijn alomtegenwoordig in promotiemateriaal voor de game, maar er is nog een schurk die Peter het leven zuur wil maken: Lizard. In een nieuwe PlayStation blogpost vertelt ontwikkelaar Insomniac Games meer over hoe dit personage tot stand is gekomen.

Lizard was oorspronkelijk Dr Curt Connors, maar dat stukje menselijkheid zal hij in de game kwijt zijn. In de comics kunnen we twee vormen van Lizard onderscheiden: de ‘menselijke’ vorm waarmee nog te praten valt en de chaotische ‘monstervorm’ die het liefst alles tot moes slaat. Die tweede is wat je krijgt in de game.

“In this case, players will notice that Lizard appears in two different forms. There’s a more classic Lizard, which has the lab coat, the pants, He’s smaller and human-sized. He’s also able to communicate to Peter. But our version of Lizard–he’s leaner, meaner, bigger and greener, in all ways. He’s not wearing clothing, and he’s lost all humanity. So, we’re not able to communicate with him. That’s a really big difference.”

De makers zijn vrij diep gaan graven om Lizard op ons scherm te toveren. Men heeft namelijk naar echte hagedissen gekeken om zo de textuur van de huid helemaal goed te krijgen.

“We looked at a lot of lizard skin for research. The thing about lizards in real life–their skin’s actually really dry. Most people who looked at our Lizard kept initially saying ‘he’s not slimy enough.’ But I think it’s a nod to what people expect a lizard to look like–he’s got that lizard skin, but it’s actually much shinier than what you’d see on a real lizard.

We gave him spikes, too. For design references, I tried to look at real-life lizards that looked a bit more prehistoric, because some lizards can look kind of soft and cute. I was looking at spikier, more snake-like, more aggressive references. We also wanted eyes that look more like animal eyes. If you look at cats, their pupils grow at night. We made those kinds of eyes for him–when light hits his eyes, they look smaller, his eyes are actually reacting to light. We did a lot of research on how to make that happen in real time on the PS5.”