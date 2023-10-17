Sonic Superstars is vanaf vandaag verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Kortom, de game is te spelen op elk modern platform en of dat bevalt lees je binnenkort in onze review, al gaven de eerste cijfers een goede indruk.

Om de release van de game vandaag nog wat extra kracht bij te zetten heeft SEGA een launch trailer uitgebracht en die kan je hieronder bekijken. Daarnaast hebben we nog wat algemene informatie, mocht je niet helemaal bekend zijn met de titel.