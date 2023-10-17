Sonic Superstars is vanaf vandaag verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Kortom, de game is te spelen op elk modern platform en of dat bevalt lees je binnenkort in onze review, al gaven de eerste cijfers een goede indruk.
Om de release van de game vandaag nog wat extra kracht bij te zetten heeft SEGA een launch trailer uitgebracht en die kan je hieronder bekijken. Daarnaast hebben we nog wat algemene informatie, mocht je niet helemaal bekend zijn met de titel.
Key Features
- A New Spin on a Classic – The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You’ve never played classic Sonic like this before!
- Play as Your Favorite Characters – Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang.
- Harness the Power of the Chaos Emeralds – Multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more with the powers of the Chaos Emeralds.
- More Friends, More Fun – For the first time ever in a Sonic game, play through the entire campaign with up to three other players with drop-in and drop-out four-player local cooperative play.