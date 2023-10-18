Fans van brawlers zouden normaal gezien aan het begin van de volgende maand aan de slag kunnen gaan met Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, de sequel van het gelijknamige eerste deel uit 2021. Uitgever GameMill Entertainment en ontwikkelaars Ludosity en Fair Play Labs hebben nu jammer genoeg minder leuk nieuws voor de fans: de game wordt uitgesteld.
De schade is echter beperkt gebleven, want waar de game normaal gezien op 3 november had moeten uitkomen, zal dit nu op 7 november zijn. Slechts enkele dagen vertraging dus. Als een extra bonus zal je bij de digitale versie het Patrick’s Elastic Waistband kostuum krijgen, als je de game aanschaft voor 14 november.
Lees hieronder een beschrijving van de game.
About
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the series’ biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all-new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more to be announced. Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use brand-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with its own single-player campaign featuring roguelike elements, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay on all game systems.
Key Features
- A Totally New Fighting Game Experience – Rebuilt and reimagined from the ground up, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 redefines what a Nickelodeon fighting game can be with new and revamped visuals, audio, animations, modes, stages, mechanics, taunts and move sets, competitively tuned for all levels of play.
- New and Improved Brawlers – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2‘s roster is bigger and better than ever, with even more variety in how each unique character plays. Battle with brand-new Nickelodeon fighters, as well as returning fan favorites!
- Hit Hard With Supers – Power up your fighters with incredible new Supers, which can deal devastating blows to opponents.
- Single-Player Campaign – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with a unique campaign featuring roguelike elements. Put your skills to the test as you fight to stop Danny Phantom archvillain Vlad Plasmius from taking over the Nickelodeon universe!
- Voice Acting for All Playable Characters – Feel the energy and excitement of every attack with a fully voiced cast of fighters, including the talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Bill Fagerbakke (SpongeBob SquarePants).
- Minigame Mayhem – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 introduces all-new minigames to play alone or with friends. Compete for global leaderboard high scores in Pinch the Blimps, Whack-a-Bot, and Irken Armada Bootcamp Survival.
- Full Cross-Platform Play – Battle it out with up to four players on any platform with seamless cross-play, utilizing enhanced netcode for consoles and PC.