About

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the series’ biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all-new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more to be announced. Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use brand-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with its own single-player campaign featuring roguelike elements, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay on all game systems.

Key Features