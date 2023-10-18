Lords of the Fallen is nu een paar dagen verkrijgbaar en ontwikkelaar Hexworks blijft patches pushen. Zo zijn er voor de release al meerdere uitgebracht, maar daarmee is het nog niet helemaal in orde. Daarom is er nu weer een nieuwe update beschikbaar.
Het gaat hier om een update op basis van feedback en verder richt het zich op de balans van de game. Qua performance is Lords of the Fallen zeker geen hoogvlieger en daar is de ontwikkelaar zich ook van bewust, daarom geven ze aan dat er op dat vlak ook verbetering verwacht mag worden, maar dan in komende updates.
Later deze week mag je onze review van Lords of the Fallen verwachten.
Sentry Reporting Tool
Another crash has been resolved, thanks to player reports (keep clicking that send button!).
- Fixed a crash that could occur when enemies alerted each other about the presence of the player.
AI
- The “snipers” at Pilgrim Perch have had their aiming capabilities revised. They now have a high chance of missing their shots when the target is beyond 15 meters.
Balancing
- After noticing that players were often disregarding status effect resistance rings and runes, we’ve decided to give them all a noticeable boost to make them more competitive with other types and incorporate them into some builds.
- Slightly increased the second hit damage for one-handed Grand Swords’ forward heavies to match it with its slightly slower animation.
Quests
- Fixed an NPC corpse that was interactable before meeting the proper quest requirements.
- Modified “the moving merchant” to sell 2 copies of the Slave Hunter Dagger, encouraging players to explore the dual-knives dual-wielding stance, which may be slightly overpowered and subject to potential nerfs in the future.
Others
- Several throwable items have been adjusted to eliminate camera collision properties, preventing undesired “zoom-ins”.
- Text spilling on “Attack Power” has been resolved for several languages, including french, italian, brazilian portuguese and Spanish.
- A streaming volume issue at the Fief of the Chill Curse has been resolved to prevent players from falling into the void while the map wasn’t fully loaded, particularly for players like Auteru.