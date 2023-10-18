

Lords of the Fallen is nu een paar dagen verkrijgbaar en ontwikkelaar Hexworks blijft patches pushen. Zo zijn er voor de release al meerdere uitgebracht, maar daarmee is het nog niet helemaal in orde. Daarom is er nu weer een nieuwe update beschikbaar.

Het gaat hier om een update op basis van feedback en verder richt het zich op de balans van de game. Qua performance is Lords of the Fallen zeker geen hoogvlieger en daar is de ontwikkelaar zich ook van bewust, daarom geven ze aan dat er op dat vlak ook verbetering verwacht mag worden, maar dan in komende updates.

Later deze week mag je onze review van Lords of the Fallen verwachten.