Final Fantasy XIV blijft enorm populair en er blijft nieuwe content komen voor de succesvolle MMORPG. De volgende uitbreiding die op de planning staat wordt de ‘Dawntrail’ uitbreiding en die werd tijdens het Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Londen uitgebreid aan ons voorgesteld.
We mogen heel wat nieuwe content verwachten, waaronder een nieuwe job (de ‘Viper’), een nieuwe stad (Tuliyollal) en heel wat ander nieuws. Daarnaast staan er ook heel wat cross-over evenementen op de planning, dit met Final Fantasy XVI en Fall Guys. Lees hieronder een korte samenvatting van de nieuwe zaken (via Gematsu) en onderaan dit bericht kan je ook een hoop trailers bekijken die de nieuwe aspecten belichten.
- New Job – The “Viper,” a close-range fighter using two one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon.
- New City – Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural.
- New Areas – The tropical region of Kozama’uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed.
- New Allied Tribe – The Moblins, a people residing in the jungles of Kozama’uka who bear a strong resemblance to the goblins with whom they share common ancestry.
- New Threats – Eliminator
- New Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana’diel, a crossover series with Final Fantasy XI.
- New Limited Job – Planned for release in the latter half of the Patch 7.x series.