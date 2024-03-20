Morgen komt Final Fantasy XIV dan eindelijk ook naar de Xbox Series X|S, waardoor Xbox-spelers ook kunnen beginnen aan dit fantastische avontuur. Er is inmiddels heel wat info over deze versie van de game meegedeeld op de officiële site en één zo’n aspect is toch wel wat opvallend: de Xbox-versie krijgt namelijk een munteenheid die op geen enkel ander platform te vinden is.
Het gaat hier om de zogenaamde ‘FFXIV Coins’, die gekocht moeten worden met echt geld. Deze munten kan je gebruiken om aankopen te doen in de Final Fantasy XIV Online Store en de Mog Station. Dit wil zeggen dat je er (cosmetische) items mee kan kopen, maar ook dat je er je abonnement mee kan verlengen. Deze coins kunnen enkel gekocht worden via de Microsoft Store, wat waarschijnlijk betekent dat Microsoft deze microtransacties in het leven heeft geroepen om zo een deel van de winst te krijgen.
Let op: als je Final Fantasy XIV speelt op meerdere platformen, waaronder de Xbox, dan kan je ook andere betaalmethodes gebruiken via de website. De FFXIV Coins zijn enkel te gebruiken als je aankopen doet via de Xbox-versie.
FFXIV Coins
Payment for service fees and optional item purchases will require FFXIV Coins, which can be purchased from the Microsoft Store. Please purchase FFXIV Coins before using the Mog Station or FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Store.
After purchasing FFXIV Coins from the Microsoft Store, log into the Xbox Series X|S version of FINAL FANTASY XIV to have the purchased FFXIV Coins credited to your Square Enix Account. You will not be able to use the purchased FFXIV Coins until you log in, so please be sure to log in after purchasing FFXIV Coins.
When Playing Only the Xbox Series X|S Version
Payments will be handled using FFXIV Coins only.
When Playing on Multiple Platforms
When accessing the Mog Station or FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Store from the Xbox Series X|S version of the application, payments will be handled using FFXIV Coins.
In other cases, you can select additional payment methods on the website.
“Het gaat hier om de zogenaamde ‘FFXIV Coins’, die gekocht moeten worden met echt geld”
Haha ! Geweldige actie weer van MS.
Als je moet betalen voor Gamepass en dit FFXIV Coins-gedoe, is Xbox echt het slechtste platform om deze game te spelen. Ook omdat Gamepass vereist is hier.
(“on PC and PlayStation all you need is the game’s subscription but on Xbox you need both the regular game subscription and Game Pass subscription. RIP FFXIV on Xbox”)
@X_boi: “Ook omdat Gamepass vereist is hier”
Wat een vreemde actie zeg.
@X_boi: wil je op PlayStation vereist het PlayStation plus dus wat wil je er mee zeggen dan Xbox slechter is ondanks bij hetzelfde systeem gebruikt om op PlayStation moet ook alsnog maandelijks betalen voor die game
@Anoniem-6743: dit is niet waar, leugenaar. Om FF14 te spelen heb je geen ps plus nodig, alleen het lidmaatschap van FF14
@Anoniem-6743:
“FINAL FANTASY XIV does not require PlayStation Plus to play online”
Aldus het officiële Final Fantasy XIV kanaal.