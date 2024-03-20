FFXIV Coins

Payment for service fees and optional item purchases will require FFXIV Coins, which can be purchased from the Microsoft Store. Please purchase FFXIV Coins before using the Mog Station or FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Store.

After purchasing FFXIV Coins from the Microsoft Store, log into the Xbox Series X|S version of FINAL FANTASY XIV to have the purchased FFXIV Coins credited to your Square Enix Account. You will not be able to use the purchased FFXIV Coins until you log in, so please be sure to log in after purchasing FFXIV Coins.

When Playing Only the Xbox Series X|S Version

Payments will be handled using FFXIV Coins only.

When Playing on Multiple Platforms

When accessing the Mog Station or FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Store from the Xbox Series X|S version of the application, payments will be handled using FFXIV Coins.

In other cases, you can select additional payment methods on the website.