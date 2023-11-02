Aan al het goede komt ooit een eind, zo ook aan de extra content voor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Nintendo heeft aangekondigd dat ‘Wave 6’ van de Booster Course pass op 6 november zal verschijnen voor de immens populaire racegame.
Net zoals bij eerdere waves het geval was, zal ook deze een tweetal nieuwe Cups toevoegen met daaronder een viertal circuits. De details daarvan zijn tevens bekendgemaakt en hebben we hieronder neergezet.
Buiten nieuwe Cups en banen, mag je nog 16 aanvullende Mii Racing Suits verwachten en een bonus Daisy Racing Suit. Die verkrijg je door de Daisy amiibo te scannen. Tot slot wordt er op 9 november nog een nieuwe Music Player feature toegevoegd.
Acorn Cup
- Tour Rome Avanti – Ciao! Zip around the Eternal City and navigate historic landmarks as you dash beneath the moonlight in this city course from Mario Kart Tour.
- GCN DK Mountain – There’s a rumble in the jungle! Keep your cool as you wind up and down a volcano, dodge falling boulders and speed over swaying bridges in this wild raceway.
- Wii Daisy Circuit – Take the scenic route through a seaside resort at sunset and loop around Princess Daisy and Luigi fountains in this idyllic course originating from Mario Kart Wii, but don’t stop to smell the flowers for too long!
- Piranha Plant Cove – Ride among the reefs and ruins as you discover what lies beneath the waves in an underwater race filled with twists, turns, Thwomps and other obstacles!
Spiny Cup
- Tour Madrid Drive – Take to the streets of Spain in this lively city course inspired by Madrid. Hit the gas but watch out for any pesky soccer balls on the field that may come between you and your goal!
- 3DS Rosalina’s Ice World – Bundle up for an icy excursion and try not to slip up as you weave through icicles, snowy caves and frigid waters in a course that draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy game!
- SNES Bowser Castle 3 – Want to prove who really rules the road? Crank up the heat as you drive, drift and glide over pools of lava in Bowser’s signature castle from the Super Mario Kart game.
- Wii Rainbow Road – Race through space and soar among the stars on a twisty, prismatic path. This colorful and dynamic course is known for removing the guardrails, so make sure you stay on track!