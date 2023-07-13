Nog net geen week geleden schreven we over de content die Wave 5 van de Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass met zich mee zou brengen. Deze content, bestaande uit 8 nieuwe parcours en 3 personages, is inmiddels verschenen en nu zijn ook de patch notes bekendgemaakt.

Versie 2.4.0 van Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is uitgerold en brengt naast de nieuwe content ook enkele bugfixes en dergelijke naar de game. Ook worden er algemene zaken aangepakt, zoals verbeterde prestaties van sommige personages en voertuigcustomization. Hieronder kun je de volledige patch notes bekijken.