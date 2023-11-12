

Eerder deze week kondigde Nintendo aan dat er een The Legend of Zelda-film gaat komen. Een grote verrassing was dat niet, aangezien de Mario-film van eerder dit jaar een buitengewoon groot succes was. Toch blijkt Nintendo hier al ontzettend lang mee bezig te zijn.

In een Q&A met investeerder van Nintendo sprak Shigeru Miyamoto over deze film en de aankondiging. Hieruit blijkt dat het project al heel lang op de planning stond. Miyamoto en Avi Arad hebben er volgens de legendarische Japanner al tegen de 10 jaar gesprekken over.

Verder stelt hij dat ze genoeg tijd zullen nemen om voorbereidingen te treffen, zodat de film zal voldoen aan ieders verwachtingen. Die verwachtingen zijn ook gelijk de grootste horde die men moet nemen, want The Legend of Zelda is niet zomaar een franchise.

“I know we face an extremely high hurdle in producing a film that will not disappoint the global fan base. With this challenge in mind, I have been discussing this project with Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc., for about 10 years. Movies are just like games, in that you need to spend a lot of time working on them until you get to something you’re satisfied with. Movies therefore need sponsors who can lend their full support until completion. For the production of our movies, Nintendo itself acts as a sponsor. To produce the movie, we were able to assemble a group of people who are willing to commit time to the production until we come up with something we feel confident about.

For The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Meledandri, the founder and CEO of Illumination, and I had creative control for all aspects of movie production, and together we continued with production until we were satisfied. For the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Avi Arad and I are taking plenty of time to prepare. We hope to release something good that will meet everyone’s expectations, so please look forward to it.”