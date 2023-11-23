SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake verscheen begin dit jaar voor de last-gen consoles om in oktober ook z’n weg te vinden naar de current-gen systemen. Uitgever THQ Nordic pakt lekker door, want de game komt nu ook naar mobiele systemen.

De game zal op 12 december verschijnen voor iOS en Android apparaten en slechts € 9,99 kosten. De ontwikkelaar omschrijft de titel als een ‘directe, high quality port’ van de pc en console versies, je krijgt dus de volledige game ter beschikking.

Hieronder een trailer en wat key features: