SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake verscheen begin dit jaar voor de last-gen consoles om in oktober ook z’n weg te vinden naar de current-gen systemen. Uitgever THQ Nordic pakt lekker door, want de game komt nu ook naar mobiele systemen.
De game zal op 12 december verschijnen voor iOS en Android apparaten en slechts € 9,99 kosten. De ontwikkelaar omschrijft de titel als een ‘directe, high quality port’ van de pc en console versies, je krijgt dus de volledige game ter beschikking.
Hieronder een trailer en wat key features:
Key Features
- Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick.
- Don more than 30 F.U.N.tastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar.
- Travel to seven distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom.
- Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick.
- Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites from the series, voiced by their original actors.
- Brand-new soundtrack from the composers of Battle for Bikini Bottom + dozens of songs from the series!