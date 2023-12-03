CD Projekt RED werkt momenteel hard aan de volgende game in de The Witcher-franchise (die nog door het leven gaat als project ‘Polaris’) en daar ligt ook nu hun focus. Veel weten we nog niet echt over deze game, maar regisseur Sebastian Kalemba laat wel al iets los in een interview.

Hij bespreekt een interessant punt: deze nieuwe game zou de vierde hoofdgame worden in de franchise, wat voor sommigen onder ons misschien wel kan afschrikken. Wat als je de vorige games immers niet hebt gespeeld? Kalemba stelt gerust: The Witcher 4 zal een goed instappunt worden voor nieuwkomers.

Uiteraard wordt de bestaande lore van de vorige games behouden, wat oudere fans ook zal aanspreken.

‘We want to continue on the same path we’ve taken, but we don’t want to make the same game. I think that’s a given. We’ve got some lore elements that must be kept. After all, it is still the same universe, and we can’t go beyond certain limits.

Therefore, we must follow a very specific path and innovate on that. At the same time, it’s clear that we have to try to appease a new public. The Witcher 4 won’t be out for some years, and it’ll be a long time since the previous one, so we cannot just target the audience already fond of the saga. We must also build a new community. On that note, I believe I can say it’ll be an excellent entry point for many players, without forgetting the long-time fans who still wish to follow Geralt’s adventures.’