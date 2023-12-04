Tijdens Fortnite’s “The Big Bang” event heeft Epic Games maar liefst drie nieuwe games aangekondigd die onderdeel zullen worden van Fortnite. De aankondiging lijkt Epic Games’ volgende grote stap te zijn om de concurrentie verder aan te gaan met Roblox.

De drie games zijn: LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing en Fortnite Festival. De games zullen respectievelijk beschikbaar zijn vanaf 7, 8 en 9 december. Psyonix’s Rocket Racing zal nog verder worden uitgelicht in een trailer tijdens The Game Awards 2023.

Je kunt hieronder de LEGO Fortnite trailer bekijken en meer lezen over de diverse games die worden toegevoegd aan Fortnite.

About LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is the ultimate survival crafting LEGO adventure. It introduces vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play.

LEGO Fortnite is the first digital play experience from the long term partnership between Epic and The LEGO Group, and will be available December 7, 2023 with an E10+ rating.

The LEGO Fortnite journey is just beginning—follow along here.

About Rocket Racing (Psyonix)

Rocket Racing is a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly, and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks. Rocket Racing is developed by Psyonix, the visionary team behind Rocket League, and will be available to play on December 8, 2023 in Fortnite with an E rating. To keep up with Rocket Racing, follow along here.

About Fortnite Festival (Harmonix)

Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists. Built by Harmonix, the studio behind the iconic music game Rock Band, Festival marks the beginning of music gaming in Fortnite.

The Weeknd will kick off Fortnite Festival Season 1 as the game’s first Music Icon when the game goes live December 9, 2023 with a Teen rating. To keep up with Fortnite Festival, follow along here for more updates on future Fortnite Festival news, new music Icons, and Season updates.