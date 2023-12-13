Rockstar Games heeft vorige week Grand Theft Auto VI onthuld, maar die game laat nog tot 2025 op zich wachten. Tot die game verschijnt zullen we ons moeten vermaken met Grand Theft Auto V en GTA Online. Die laatste heeft nu een grote update gekregen: The Chop Shop.

Deze werd recent al aangekondigd en nu de release daar is, heeft Rockstar Games alle nieuwigheden op een rijtje gezet. Hieronder het volledige overzicht aan nieuwe content, activiteiten en meer. Sommige features zijn exclusief voor de PlayStation 5.

De Salvage Yard

Achter de afbladderende façade van Red’s Auto Parts dient zich een gouden kans aan in de vorm van een uiterst geraffineerde diefstaloperatie. De nieuwe Salvage Yard-business is de perfecte dekmantel om jouw skills en Yusufs neusje voor exotische auto’s tot wasdom te laten komen. Hij is onopvallend genoeg om niet verdacht te zijn en tegelijkertijd voorzien van alle gemakken om de meest begeerde voertuigen van Southern San Andreas te jatten.

Neem het telefoontje van Yusuf aan om aan de slag te gaan. Als je de Salvage Yard bezit, kun je deel uitmaken van de diefstalplannen van Yusuf en zijn neef Jamal. Op de planningmuur van de Salvage Yard zie je de speciale bolides die je alleen kunt stelen door goed beslagen ten ijs te komen.

Als je een voertuig eenmaal in bezit hebt, gebruik je de liften van je garage om de auto’s te slopen en geleidelijk waardevolle onderdelen buit te maken. Als je liever meteen geld in het laatje brengt, kun je de gestolen voertuigen voor een vast bedrag verpatsen door ze naar de haven te brengen en in een vrachtcontainer te verschepen naar Yusuf. Zorg er wel voor dat je onderweg geen lak- of wielkastschade oploopt.

Je hebt de keuze uit vijf Salvage Yards. Regel bijvoorbeeld alles vanaf een afstandje in Paleto Bay of word eigenaar van peperduur onroerend goed in Strawberry. De Salvage Yard bevat ook optionele upgrade zoals Trade Rates, die een speciale korting opleveren voor vervangende voertuigen bij Mors Mutual of reparaties in een willekeurige garage. Upgrade de locatie met een Tow Truck om voertuigen van criminelen weg te slepen naar de Salvage Yard om nog meer auto-onderdelen buit te maken.

Gewaagde nieuwe diefstallen

Een voertuig van dit kaliber jatten in Los Santos is bepaald geen eitje. Jamals operatie bestaat uit diefstallen van wekelijks wisselende voertuigen die Yusuf wil toevoegen aan zijn verzameling. Voor elke diefstal moet je eerst inlichtingen inwinnen om Preps en de nieuwe Freemode Tasks te voltooien die uiteindelijk uitmonden in een bloedstollende finale.

Hoewel je gewenste voertuigen kunt herkennen aan hun opvallende nummerplaat vragen deze diefstallen om diverse technieken en skills, van vermommingen en undercoverwerk tot hacken en het uitschakelen van tegenmaatregelen. En natuurlijk om iemand die tijdens een verhitte achtervolging de macht over het stuur behoudt en in een fractie van een seconde beslissingen durft te nemen.

Net als alle nieuwe activiteiten in GTA Online: The Chop Shop bevatten de Salvage Yard Robberies hun eigen Daily Challenges, Pause Menu Awards en Career Progress-uitdagingen voor PS5 en Xbox Series X|S, die je kunt vinden op het tabblad Career van het pauzemenu.

Nieuwe voertuigen

GTA Online: The Chop Shop geeft je de keuze uit glimmende nieuwe bolides, zoals de oogverblindende Turismo Omaggio-supercar van Grotti, een veelzijdige SUV met foefjes van Imani Tech, een stijlvolle convertible en een SUV die beide kunnen worden uitgerust met upgrades van Hao’s Special Works op PS5 en Xbox Series X|S. En dat is nog niet alles.

De update van vandaag zorgt ook voor nieuwe autoconnecties in de onderwereld, zodat je felbegeerde Law Enforcement Vehicles kunt kopen die op geen enkele radar staan.

Maar het is bepaald niet eenvoudig om ze te bemachtigen. Je zult je beste criminele beentje voor moeten zetten tijdens het plegen van Salvage Yard Robberies om je slag te kunnen slaan. Zorg dat je niet langer gezocht wordt, plan diefstallen en dring diep door tot de onderwereld om toegang en Trade Prices te ontgrendelen voor de Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser, Police Riot en Unmarked Cruiser.

Maak kennis met de Vinewood Club Garage

Deze update is extra leuk nieuws voor GTA+-leden op PS5 en Xbox Series X|S, want de nieuwste premium aanbieding van The Vinewood Club is toegang tot het ruime interieur van hun Club Garage: een omvangrijke nieuwe locatie waarin je tot wel 100 van je voertuigen kunt stallen.

Deze geweldige nieuwe optie voegt zich bij de showroom van The Vinewood Car Club, waar je een select aanbod van voertuigen kunt bekijken, uitproberen en kopen. Breng een bezoekje aan de nieuwe Club Garage van The Vinewood Club in Pillbox Hill om je voordeel te doen met The Vinewood Club Garage door je voertuigen een luxueus nieuw onderkomen te geven of schaf de nieuwe auto’s van vandaag aan en stal ze uit op deze schitterende locatie.

GTA+-leden kunnen ook de nieuwe Declasse Impaler LX aanschaffen. Deze musclecar is voor nop verkrijgbaar op het podium van The Vinewood Car Club en op de website van Southern San Andreas Super Autos, bovenop vele andere voordelen voor leden. Ga naar de website van GTA+ voor alle informatie en word lid als je dat nog niet bent.

Nieuwe Drift Races en Handling Kits

Zwier door haarspeldbochten en haal alles uit je banden voor de perfecte hoek in Drift Races, waarbij je gebruikmaakt van de voor het driften gemaakte tuningkits voor de nieuwe Fathom FR36 (coupé) en zeven eerder uitgebrachte voertuigen.

Dit is geen doorsnee race naar de finish, maar een speltype waarin je belangrijke Drift Points kunt verdienen op basis van verschillende criteria, zoals bonussen voor precisiedrifts en je eindpositie. Rijg de korte, scherpe bochten aaneen om een megadriftcombo te bereiken of zoek de grenzen van je auto op om het te schoppen tot de ultieme status van Drift God.

Maar pas op voor obstakels, want een innig moment met een lantaarnpaal kan het einde betekenen van je vermenigvuldiger. Degene met de meeste Drift Points wint. Drift Races zijn beschikbaar voor alle LS Car Meet-leden en vinden plaats op zeven klassieke bestemmingen in Los Santos, waaronder Legion Square, Vespucci Beach, de Vinewood Hills en Mirror Park.

Wat een beestenbende: dieren in GTA Online

Het is in Los Santos bij de beesten af: spelers op PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S mogen zich verheugen op wilde dieren op het land, in de zee en in het luchtruim op en rond Los Santos. Spelers op PS5 en Xbox Series kunnen hun wagenpark nu makkelijker organiseren en beheren via het interactiemenu, waarmee je auto’s in een handomdraai overhevelt van de ene garage naar de andere.

Nieuwe Battle Rifle verkrijgbaar

Is dat niet het vrolijke geluid van de Gun Van die aan komt rijden? Ga eropaf en check de nieuwe Battle Rifle, het neusje van de zalm als het gaat om nauwkeurige vuurwapens. Deze kakelverse knaller mag niet ontbreken in je arsenaal. Ook beschikbaar in de wapenkamer van je Agency.

Beloningen voor de community-uitdagingen van november

De community van GTA Online blijft onze stoutste verwachtingen overtreffen en de community-uitdagingen van november vormden daarop geen uitzondering. Jullie sloegen gezamenlijk 100 miljoen blikjes Sprunk en eCola achterover, voltooiden voor ruim GTA$ 15 miljard aan exportverzoeken voor Simeon en wasten het varkentje dat The Doomsday Scenario heette, samen goed voor een verpletterende GTA$ 500 miljard. Iedereen kan de volgende geschenken ophalen als je uiterlijk 20 december inlogt op GTA Online:

De Sprunk x eCola-livery voor de Mammoth F-160 Raiju

De Sprunk x eCola-bodysuit

Sprunk and eCola-nummerplaten

De Rockstar Motorsport-livery voor de nieuwe Grotti Turismo Omaggio (supercar)

De Rockstar Motorsport-livery voor de Pegassi Zentorno (supercar)

Daarmee komen we aan het einde van de nieuwe toevoegingen, maar dat is niet alles. Rockstar Games gebruikt de update namelijk ook direct om de nodige issues en problemen aan te pakken. Dat heeft geresulteerd in een lange lijst aan patch notes.