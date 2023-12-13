Rockstar Games heeft vorige week Grand Theft Auto VI onthuld, maar die game laat nog tot 2025 op zich wachten. Tot die game verschijnt zullen we ons moeten vermaken met Grand Theft Auto V en GTA Online. Die laatste heeft nu een grote update gekregen: The Chop Shop.
Deze werd recent al aangekondigd en nu de release daar is, heeft Rockstar Games alle nieuwigheden op een rijtje gezet. Hieronder het volledige overzicht aan nieuwe content, activiteiten en meer. Sommige features zijn exclusief voor de PlayStation 5.
De Salvage Yard
Achter de afbladderende façade van Red’s Auto Parts dient zich een gouden kans aan in de vorm van een uiterst geraffineerde diefstaloperatie. De nieuwe Salvage Yard-business is de perfecte dekmantel om jouw skills en Yusufs neusje voor exotische auto’s tot wasdom te laten komen. Hij is onopvallend genoeg om niet verdacht te zijn en tegelijkertijd voorzien van alle gemakken om de meest begeerde voertuigen van Southern San Andreas te jatten.
Neem het telefoontje van Yusuf aan om aan de slag te gaan. Als je de Salvage Yard bezit, kun je deel uitmaken van de diefstalplannen van Yusuf en zijn neef Jamal. Op de planningmuur van de Salvage Yard zie je de speciale bolides die je alleen kunt stelen door goed beslagen ten ijs te komen.
Als je een voertuig eenmaal in bezit hebt, gebruik je de liften van je garage om de auto’s te slopen en geleidelijk waardevolle onderdelen buit te maken. Als je liever meteen geld in het laatje brengt, kun je de gestolen voertuigen voor een vast bedrag verpatsen door ze naar de haven te brengen en in een vrachtcontainer te verschepen naar Yusuf. Zorg er wel voor dat je onderweg geen lak- of wielkastschade oploopt.
Je hebt de keuze uit vijf Salvage Yards. Regel bijvoorbeeld alles vanaf een afstandje in Paleto Bay of word eigenaar van peperduur onroerend goed in Strawberry. De Salvage Yard bevat ook optionele upgrade zoals Trade Rates, die een speciale korting opleveren voor vervangende voertuigen bij Mors Mutual of reparaties in een willekeurige garage. Upgrade de locatie met een Tow Truck om voertuigen van criminelen weg te slepen naar de Salvage Yard om nog meer auto-onderdelen buit te maken.
Gewaagde nieuwe diefstallen
Een voertuig van dit kaliber jatten in Los Santos is bepaald geen eitje. Jamals operatie bestaat uit diefstallen van wekelijks wisselende voertuigen die Yusuf wil toevoegen aan zijn verzameling. Voor elke diefstal moet je eerst inlichtingen inwinnen om Preps en de nieuwe Freemode Tasks te voltooien die uiteindelijk uitmonden in een bloedstollende finale.
Hoewel je gewenste voertuigen kunt herkennen aan hun opvallende nummerplaat vragen deze diefstallen om diverse technieken en skills, van vermommingen en undercoverwerk tot hacken en het uitschakelen van tegenmaatregelen. En natuurlijk om iemand die tijdens een verhitte achtervolging de macht over het stuur behoudt en in een fractie van een seconde beslissingen durft te nemen.
Net als alle nieuwe activiteiten in GTA Online: The Chop Shop bevatten de Salvage Yard Robberies hun eigen Daily Challenges, Pause Menu Awards en Career Progress-uitdagingen voor PS5 en Xbox Series X|S, die je kunt vinden op het tabblad Career van het pauzemenu.
Nieuwe voertuigen
GTA Online: The Chop Shop geeft je de keuze uit glimmende nieuwe bolides, zoals de oogverblindende Turismo Omaggio-supercar van Grotti, een veelzijdige SUV met foefjes van Imani Tech, een stijlvolle convertible en een SUV die beide kunnen worden uitgerust met upgrades van Hao’s Special Works op PS5 en Xbox Series X|S. En dat is nog niet alles.
De update van vandaag zorgt ook voor nieuwe autoconnecties in de onderwereld, zodat je felbegeerde Law Enforcement Vehicles kunt kopen die op geen enkele radar staan.
Maar het is bepaald niet eenvoudig om ze te bemachtigen. Je zult je beste criminele beentje voor moeten zetten tijdens het plegen van Salvage Yard Robberies om je slag te kunnen slaan. Zorg dat je niet langer gezocht wordt, plan diefstallen en dring diep door tot de onderwereld om toegang en Trade Prices te ontgrendelen voor de Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser, Police Riot en Unmarked Cruiser.
Maak kennis met de Vinewood Club Garage
Deze update is extra leuk nieuws voor GTA+-leden op PS5 en Xbox Series X|S, want de nieuwste premium aanbieding van The Vinewood Club is toegang tot het ruime interieur van hun Club Garage: een omvangrijke nieuwe locatie waarin je tot wel 100 van je voertuigen kunt stallen.
Deze geweldige nieuwe optie voegt zich bij de showroom van The Vinewood Car Club, waar je een select aanbod van voertuigen kunt bekijken, uitproberen en kopen. Breng een bezoekje aan de nieuwe Club Garage van The Vinewood Club in Pillbox Hill om je voordeel te doen met The Vinewood Club Garage door je voertuigen een luxueus nieuw onderkomen te geven of schaf de nieuwe auto’s van vandaag aan en stal ze uit op deze schitterende locatie.
GTA+-leden kunnen ook de nieuwe Declasse Impaler LX aanschaffen. Deze musclecar is voor nop verkrijgbaar op het podium van The Vinewood Car Club en op de website van Southern San Andreas Super Autos, bovenop vele andere voordelen voor leden. Ga naar de website van GTA+ voor alle informatie en word lid als je dat nog niet bent.
Nieuwe Drift Races en Handling Kits
Zwier door haarspeldbochten en haal alles uit je banden voor de perfecte hoek in Drift Races, waarbij je gebruikmaakt van de voor het driften gemaakte tuningkits voor de nieuwe Fathom FR36 (coupé) en zeven eerder uitgebrachte voertuigen.
Dit is geen doorsnee race naar de finish, maar een speltype waarin je belangrijke Drift Points kunt verdienen op basis van verschillende criteria, zoals bonussen voor precisiedrifts en je eindpositie. Rijg de korte, scherpe bochten aaneen om een megadriftcombo te bereiken of zoek de grenzen van je auto op om het te schoppen tot de ultieme status van Drift God.
Maar pas op voor obstakels, want een innig moment met een lantaarnpaal kan het einde betekenen van je vermenigvuldiger. Degene met de meeste Drift Points wint. Drift Races zijn beschikbaar voor alle LS Car Meet-leden en vinden plaats op zeven klassieke bestemmingen in Los Santos, waaronder Legion Square, Vespucci Beach, de Vinewood Hills en Mirror Park.
Wat een beestenbende: dieren in GTA Online
Het is in Los Santos bij de beesten af: spelers op PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S mogen zich verheugen op wilde dieren op het land, in de zee en in het luchtruim op en rond Los Santos. Spelers op PS5 en Xbox Series kunnen hun wagenpark nu makkelijker organiseren en beheren via het interactiemenu, waarmee je auto’s in een handomdraai overhevelt van de ene garage naar de andere.
Nieuwe Battle Rifle verkrijgbaar
Is dat niet het vrolijke geluid van de Gun Van die aan komt rijden? Ga eropaf en check de nieuwe Battle Rifle, het neusje van de zalm als het gaat om nauwkeurige vuurwapens. Deze kakelverse knaller mag niet ontbreken in je arsenaal. Ook beschikbaar in de wapenkamer van je Agency.
Beloningen voor de community-uitdagingen van november
De community van GTA Online blijft onze stoutste verwachtingen overtreffen en de community-uitdagingen van november vormden daarop geen uitzondering. Jullie sloegen gezamenlijk 100 miljoen blikjes Sprunk en eCola achterover, voltooiden voor ruim GTA$ 15 miljard aan exportverzoeken voor Simeon en wasten het varkentje dat The Doomsday Scenario heette, samen goed voor een verpletterende GTA$ 500 miljard. Iedereen kan de volgende geschenken ophalen als je uiterlijk 20 december inlogt op GTA Online:
- De Sprunk x eCola-livery voor de Mammoth F-160 Raiju
- De Sprunk x eCola-bodysuit
- Sprunk and eCola-nummerplaten
- De Rockstar Motorsport-livery voor de nieuwe Grotti Turismo Omaggio (supercar)
- De Rockstar Motorsport-livery voor de Pegassi Zentorno (supercar)
Daarmee komen we aan het einde van de nieuwe toevoegingen, maar dat is niet alles. Rockstar Games gebruikt de update namelijk ook direct om de nodige issues en problemen aan te pakken. Dat heeft geresulteerd in een lange lijst aan patch notes.
Game Stability and Performance
- Fixed multiple crashes and issues affecting stability that occurred in GTAV
Matchmaking and Networking
- Fixed multiple issues that affected network stability in GTA Online
Content
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Strike Teams being called on players who are currently scoping out Cayo Perico
- Fixed an issue that resulted in The Pacific Standard Job not ending when the escape dinghy was destroyed
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in a loading screen upon entering the elevator during Data Leak – Nightlife Leak
- Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect parachutes appearing during Junk Energy Skydiving activities
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter the Avenger during LSA Operation – Direct Action
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to deliver the EMP during LSA Operation – Whistleblower
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to progress after being killed during LSA Operation – Whistleblower
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Operations Terminal appearing black during Project Overthrow – Reporting for Duty
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the Avenger turrets during Project Overthrow – Reporting for Duty
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to request their Avenger when far away during Project Overthrow – Falling In
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting kicked from Avenger when entering the hold during Project Overthrow – Falling In
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to swap between map views while inside the server farm during Project Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the mission not progressing after entering the avenger hold during Project Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Avi Schwartzman getting stuck while leaving the server farm during Project Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare
- Fixed an issue that resulted in guards inside the server farm not being alerted if players entered after having alerted the outside guards during Project Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning on the ground after exiting the Avenger during the HALO jump section of Project Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning under the map after restarting Project Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Charlie’s airstrike not occurring during Project Overthrow – Shock & Awe
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players falling under the map when spawning during Assault on Cayo Perico
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Assault on Cayo Perico mode not progressing properly
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being kicked to Story Mode during Assault on Cayo Perico
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players entering the Assault on Cayo Perico mode by themselves
- Fixed an issue that resulted in RP rewards for the Assault on Cayo Perico mode being capped at a lower than intended amount
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being directed to their owned Weed Farm after recovering supplies from a Gang Convoy
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players starting a Sell Cargo mission with a higher than intended wanted level
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Agent ULP not following players during The Bogdan Problem – Rescue ULP
- Fixed an issue that resulted in a text message not being localised during Casino – Strong Arm Tactics
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen when entering the casino during The Diamond Casino Heist Finale
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to launch a Bike Service delivery from their Clubhouse
- Fixed an issue that resulted in The Doomsday Heist’s planning screen appearing blank
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Acid Lab setup mission blip still appearing after the player has already purchased a functioning Acid Lab
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the compound not loading during the Cayo Perico Heist Finale
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the lobby screen when launching First Dose – Welcome to the Troupe
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the player’s Personal Vehicle changing color after a quick restart when playing First Dose – Make War not Love
- Fixed an issue with police spawns during the final sequence of the Last Dose – BDKD
- Fixed an issue with the closing cutscene during VIP Contract – Don’t Fuck With Dre
- Fixed issues that resulted in players not receiving a prompt to send a photo to Ghosts Exposed
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the player’s Personal Vehicle not being blipped when playing the tutorial on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the delivery truck moving erratically when completing a Nightclub Source Goods mission
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players gaining an unexpected wanted level when the Police Rescue Random Event starts nearby
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being moved out of bounds when inspecting the head of security during The Cayo Perico Heist Prep Mission – Safe Code
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players who are passengers in another player’s Taxi getting kicked out unexpectedly
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players finishing in the wrong position during a Random Weapons Deathmatch
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the victory screen persisting into subsequent races when playing RC Bandito Races
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in place when investigating a Los Santos Slasher clue
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the radio not playing during Short Trip – Seed Capital
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing an incorrect cutscene play when completing Short Trip – Fire It Up
- Fixed an issue that resulted in crates appearing unexpectedly during a land-based Sell Cargo mission
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to progress the Repo – Burn Rate mission
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Insurgent turret being difficult to aim during The Data Contract
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Buried Stashes not resetting for players to collect again
- Fixed an issue during Bomb Ball that resulted in entries in the leaderboard appearing empty
- Fixed an issue that resulted in no briefcase appearing after blowing open the rear doors of an Armored Truck
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players having incorrect blips on the map when launching Junk Energy Time Trials
Properties
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the F-160 Raiju jet moving erratically during the entry cutscene when entering a hanger damaged
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving customer bikes for their MC Clubhouse Bike Service
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access their Bunker laptop
- Fixed an issue that resulted in no elevator doors appearing inside the Agency property
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to modify vehicle trim color inside the Arena Workshop
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the QUB3D arcade cabinet being invisible inside the Auto Shop
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players appearing under the map when joining a job from inside the Hangar
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Hangars not appearing for purchase on Maze Bank Foreclosures
- Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles moving erratically when swapping between display vehicles inside the Hangar
- Fixed an issue that resulted in trade-in values of properties being inconsistent if players purchased upgrades with the initial purchase or separately afterwards
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving the notification that “the maximum number of CEOs and VIPs has been reached in this session” when registering as a CEO via the Hangar’s computer in a session that already has the maximum number of CEOs and VIPs
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players entering a broken state when launching a land-based Source Cargo mission from the Hangar laptop
- Fixed an issue that resulted in PC players having conflicting buttons when modifying a vehicle inside the Facility
Vehicles
- Fixed an issue that resulted in planes and jets being abnormally difficult to destroy with bullet damage
- Fixed an issue that resulted in bumper mods for the Penaud La Coureuse not persisting when joining a new session
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to request their Avenger when joining a new session
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Vapid Speedo Custom Personal Vehicle acquired from Career Progress challenges disappearing from the Nightclub garage
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Vapid Speedo Custom’s rear wheels floating in the air
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the incorrect renovate cost appearing for the Avenger on Warstock
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being charged a repair fee when modding the Buckingham Weaponized Conada inside the Hangar
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the top and bottom turrets on the Volatol clipping into the player’s view
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing a prompt to drop mines when remote controlling the Penaud La Coureuse
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to take cover against the Police Riot when it was dirty
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being prevented from using the Machine Guns on the Avenger
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter the F-160 Raiju on foot
Miscellaneous
- Rockstar Games website branding has been updated
- Players can no longer email each other in-game
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the tint on the Tactical SMG changing when changing the tint on the Micro SMG
- Fixed an issue that resulted in BMXs rotating during stunt jumps
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players completing Casino Missions on Hard difficulty using only pistols and not progressing the relevant Career Progress challenge
- Fixed an issue that resulted in proximity mines equipped to the Vapid Speedo Custom not functioning
- Fixed an issue that resulted in SMG skins resetting when interacting with the Gun Van
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Tier 4 Project Overthrow challenges not updating upon mission completion
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Tier 4 Adversary Modes Career Progress challenge not progressing upon playing the Assault on Cayo Perico mode
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Tier 4 Import/Export Career Progress challenge not listing the Collectors names
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Tier 2 Diamond Casino Heist Career Progress challenge not completing
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Display Text Chat settings appearing on consoles when text chat only appears on PC
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Contractual Obligations Award logo having a spelling error
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to view bookmarked Jobs in-game or via the Rockstar Games website
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players having a negative amount of Body Armor
- Fixed an issue that resulted in pedestrians on benches appearing in different positions for players in the same session
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Lick My Acid’ Award was not unlocking when expected
- Fixed an issue that resulted in personal vehicles requested from the Mechanic appearing far away from the player when in the Terminal and Buccaneer Way areas
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use the Los Santos Car Meet Specification service
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being awarded Los Santos Car Meet Reputation after their vehicle was specified by another player
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the radio wheel displaying incorrectly for passengers when using Station Favorites
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players not having access to subscription options in the GTA+ settings menu
- Fixed an issue that resulted in GTA+ stickers not appearing for different sections of the Landing Page
- Fixed an issue that resulted in some Career Progress challenges descriptions cutting off in non-English languages
PlayStation Specific
- Fixed an issue that resulted in an abnormally long load time for players accepting an invite from another player while on the PlayStation 5 home screen
Xbox Specific
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on an ‘Initializing’ screen when entering The Diamond Casino & Resort while in a Crew session
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the game crashing when suspended while on the HDR calibration screen
- Fixed an issue that resulted in a player blocked via the Xbox guide still receiving Organization invites from the player that blocked them
PC Specific
- Fixed numerous issues relating to stability and security
Creator
- Fixed an issue that resulted in changes made to ‘Vehicle Health’ while inside the Deathmatch Creator not persisting when the mode was published
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to open the weapon wheel when testing a Deathmatch if they had previously tested a race in the same session
- Fixed an issue that resulted in some prop options in the Race Creator appearing blank
- Fixed an issue that resulted in button prompt information not appearing when editing a previously published Open Wheel Race
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to place a trigger while creating a Last Team Standing mode
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to view leaderboards for Survival modes that were not Rockstar created
- Fixed an issue that resulted in menu options appearing blank while using Creators
Editor
- Fixed an issue that resulted in a green weed filter being applied over the screen
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Neon Lights always being active despite them being off when recording a clip
- Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicle lights and afterburner effects missing from exported clips
Mensen kunnen haten wat ze willen maar de ondersteuning van rockstar v.w.b. Gta online is subliem.
Hier kunnen veel game developers nog wat van leren.
@Dopekoe: Net zoals het monetization beleid waardoor we deze ”’gratis” updates hebben zeker?
No mans Sky is een veel beter voorbeelden waar ontwikkelaars een voorbeeld aan kunnen nemen. Rock$tar mag nog geeneens in de schaduw staan van hoe nms hun spel ondersteund.
@Dopekoe:
(Gratis) in ruil voor micro transacties.
@Dopekoe:
Nee, ze hadden deze game al 5 jaar geleden moeten stopzetten en GTA6 moeten uitbrengen.
Op dit moment had een GTA7 trailer moeten komen ipv de 6 die we nu pas voorgeschoteld krijgen
@Dopekoe:
Omdat ze er nog steeds belachelijk veel geld aan verdienen ja. Anders was de stekker er al lang uitgetrokken.
Ik ben wel heel benieuwd wat GTA+ gaat betekenen voor GTA6.
Ik denk dat als het zou betekenen dat gta+ een paar dagen eerder speelbaar is, of diverse extras. Er heel veel mensen het gaan nemen.
Ps. playsense ; jullie doen topwerk. Advertising snap ik allemaal. Maar de Iphone app is haast onmogelijk qua popup reclame.
@Dopekoe: Door alles extreem duur te maken zeker? En missies zo in elkaar te zetten dat ze niet leuk zijn, maar eerder irritant. Zo word je van alle kanten steeds meer gedwongen om je portemonnee tevoorschijn te halen en sharkcards te kopen. Laten we het dan ook maar niet hebben over de onrealistische Ai welke gewoon nog preciezer schiet dan iemand met aimbot. Ze blijven updaten omdat ze er miljarden mee verdienen anders hadden ze dit echt niet gedaan. Kijk naar Rdr2 online. Weet nog goed toen Rdr2 online in beta was en vol met glitches zat, maar je raad het al je kon gelijk goudstaven kopen. Daarnaast was het bijna onmogelijk om op een normale ingame manier geld te verdienen om een fatsoenlijk wapen te halen en een goede paard kon je helemaal vergeten! maar daar was een oplossing voor en dat was je portemonnee erbij halen en betalen voor microtransacties. Ik geef Rockstar hier niet de schuld voor, maar eerder take 2 en hun gierige investeerders.
Grappig om te zien hoeveel gefrustreerde kindertjes hier rondblaten.
Echt een Fortnite generatie.
@Dopekoe:
Grappig om te zien hoe snel jij op je pik getrapt bent en dan met domme aannames komt.
@Dopekoe: het is gratis ja maar meesten kunnen het niet spelen omdat alles eerst in game gekocht moet worden voor enekel miljoenen. Of je moet je kapot grinden of shark cards kopen iets tussen in zit er niet
@Dopekoe: eerst zeg je gta kunnen ze een voorbeeld aan nemen want die doen zo veel gratis en zet dan fortnite in een slecht daglicht wat juist alles gratis heeft en niet zoals rockstar de gratis update moeilijk toegangkelijk maakt. Fortnite voegt gewoon even in 2 weken tijd 3 hele nieuwe games toe aan zijn game allemaal voor de prijs gratis.
@Anoniem-4659:
Heb nergens geschreven dat het gratis is.
Heb het alleen over de ondersteuning.
Ontopic, “I rest my case” :’)
@Dopekoe: Het is juist vooral de oudere generatie gamers die walgt van het beleid van Rock$tar in het online gedeelte. En dan Fortnite erbij halen een ontwikkelaar die luistert naar hun Fans er ook een hele hoop voor terug geeft. En echt volledig gratis is. Waarbij de gameplay niet gestuurd word op mtx en waarbij er jaarlijks een gigantische prijzenpot is te verdelen onder de spelers.
Wat dopekoe zegt.
En fartnite IS voor kindertjes.
@Anoniem-7230: Wat een kinderlijke reactie. Dit zegt al genoeg. Veel plezier met je vliegende auto’s en motortjes met raketwerpers want dat is o zo volwasse
@Anoniem-3499:
Fortnite is net zo gratis als gta online (afgezien van eenmalige aanschafkosten)
Je hoeft niets te kopen, maar het kan wel.
Ik speel al jaren niet meer actief gta online, maar heb alles in de game kunnen kopen en doen zonder ook maar iets te grinden of met echt geld te kopen.
Met de Fortnite generatie bedoel ik de kids die alleen maar kunnen zeiken als ze ergens iets voor moeten doen.
Want met Fortnite wordt alles in je schoot geworpen en geef je geld uit aan dansjes.
Vanwege kindervolk dat dat soort dansjes koopt blijft Fortnite bestaan.
Wat geeft zo’n game dan meer bestaansrecht dan een gta online?
@Dopekoe: https://www.reddit.com/r/gtaonline/comments/6y3ypc/has_gta_online_become_too_much_of_a_grind/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/7jrzdr/gta_online_has_become_too_much_of_a_grind/
https://youtu.be/IAURPd-5dSY?si=KAdZp_zZMpoSKxbp
@Anoniem-9913:
Ja, want wat op reddit staat is natuurlijk representatief voor wat iedereen vind….
@Anoniem-9913: het is al vanaf dag 1 een grind, maar dat heb je met elk spel waarin je geld moet vergaren om spulletjes te kopen oid
@Dopekoe: “maar heb alles in de game kunnen kopen en doen zonder ook maar iets te grinden of met echt geld te kopen”
geloof ik niks van, je weet dat als je missies elke x opnieuw doet ook grinden is heh? volgens mij weet je niet wat grinden inhoudt.
De huilbabies zouden beter geband worden van rockstar. Eens zien hoe stoer ze nog gaan zijn als ze niet meer mogen spelen. Het bashen zal wel stoppen. Rockstar owned gewoon de game industrie. Haters gonna hate.
@Dopekoe: zo zijn er nog 100en linkjes die het een beetje uitleggen.
Want het is ook algemeen bekend dat Rockstar GTA:online zo aan het tweaken was dat je maar een bepaald aantal $$ per uur kon winnen. Was toen in het begin iets van 50k of 100k(en dat is dan zonder forever in de clouds laadtijden en andere connectie problemen) Irritante bugs werd niks aan gedaan maar owee als je een missie zo efficient mogelijk kon doen waardoor je ipv 50k per uur kon grinden 75k, nou dan waren ze er als de kippen bij om het te nerfen.
En toen ze dat een beetje onder controle hadden kwamen die absurde prijzen. Er was toen een update waarbij je als je alles wilde kopen het iets van 60miljoen was. Nou succes met amper 100k per uur.
En dan heb je van die figuren die dan beweren ow ik heb alles kunnen kopen en blablabla. Dan vraag je hoe dan? Zeggen bv ja pacific job glitch. Of ze leggen een heel stappenplan uit die je moet volgen. Dan denk ik ja hallo het is toch een sanboxgame, en zo is GTA nooit geweest kwa gameplay je had altijd de vrijheid om te spelen hoe je wilt. Of ze zeggen grinden als een malle.
Ik heb avonden met vrienden gespeeld en veel lol gehad af en toe een missie een raceje hier en daar een beetje freeroamen. Zeg een 6uur gespeeld op zo’n avond. Gestart met bv 500k op de bank en einde van de avond mss nog maar 100k. En waardoor dat kwam afgezien van de vele connectie problemen. Elke keer als je dood ging in freeroam verloor je een deel van je geld. Elke keer al je dood ging verloor je ook alle ammo van het wapen wat je vast had(heel fijn als je voor 10k je grenade launcher had gevuld en je werd neergeknald door die overdreven agressive politie met een aimbot waar de cod cheaters jarloers op zijn) Als je auto kopot ging of kapot werd gemaakt koste je dat ook weer met gemak 15k.
En het grote verschil met fortnite is dan ook dat fortnite niet pay2win is en gta wel.
Het is zo jammer dat die die hard Rockstar believers nooit een keer kritisch naar gta:online durven en kunnen kijken. Geloof mij nou maar dat al die mensen die kritiek hebben op rockstar het beste voor hebben met gta:online en het jammer vinden dat rockstar ten prooi is gevallen aan de speculanten en de graaiers. Ik haal liever mijn vlees bij deen ambachtelijke slager ipv bij de grootgrutters. Maar Rockstar is niet meer die ambachtelijke slager maar gewoon een slager in de appie die zoveel mogelijk geld uit je zakken wilt kloppen met allerlei marketing truukjes.