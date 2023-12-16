Het is voor ontwikkelaars haast onmogelijk om openwereldgames op de markt te brengen zonder enige bug, omdat dit soort titels zo groot zijn. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is dan ook niet zonder foutjes, maar daar is nu wel een oplossing voor.

Er is een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor de openwereldtitel van Ubisoft. Versie 1.02 is voor PlayStation 5-bezitters 2,4GB groot, voor Xbox Series X|S-eigenaren 3GB en heb je de pc-versie, dan moet je rekening houden met 3,1GB.

De changelog van de update is als volgt: