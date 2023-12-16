Het is voor ontwikkelaars haast onmogelijk om openwereldgames op de markt te brengen zonder enige bug, omdat dit soort titels zo groot zijn. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is dan ook niet zonder foutjes, maar daar is nu wel een oplossing voor.
Er is een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor de openwereldtitel van Ubisoft. Versie 1.02 is voor PlayStation 5-bezitters 2,4GB groot, voor Xbox Series X|S-eigenaren 3GB en heb je de pc-versie, dan moet je rekening houden met 3,1GB.
De changelog van de update is als volgt:
MAIN QUESTS & SIDE ACTIVITIES
- [Main Quest – Pandora] Fixed issue with missing arrow.
- [Main Quest – Eywa’s Blessing] Fixed issue where the quest did not progress if the player hits the target from Hunter’s Rest camp before the quest is active.
- [Main Quest – Into the Fog] Invisible wall removed from the main gate.
- [Main Quest – Escape Plan] Issue fixed where the progression was blocked if the user interrupts Billy’s radio dialogue while running away outside during “Run for the exit” objective.
- [Main Quest – The Missing Hunter] Fixed issue where the quest did not progress if the player dies during “Defend Zomey” objective.
- [Main Quest – Escape Plan] The airflow of the ventilation fan is now functional even if the player is placed on it before activated.
- [Main Quest – Return to HQ] – VFX issues with explosions on PS5 have been solved.
- [Main Quest – A Hidden Weakness] Fixed issue where the player was not able to reach the next objective.
- [Main Quest – Last Strike] Fixed issue with loading screen.
- [Main Quest – Last Strike] Increased the rocket launcher’s damage.
- [Main Quest – Last Strike] Fixed issue where “Quest failed” message shown in co-op.
- [Side Quest – Laser Ore Processor Alpha] Player should no longer be able to get stuck when trying to get to the valves.
- [Side Quest – The Gentle Giant] Issue with the objective marker, menu access and controls fixed.
- [Side Quest – The Unsung Hunter] Fixed issue where an infinite loading screen occurred when Skipping Quests after completing the quest in co-op.
- [Vendor] The player should no longer get stuck if they choose the “Cancel” option after talking to Kukulope without using a Ubisoft Connect account.
GLOBAL
- Fixed an issue where “No Fly Zones” caused invisible walls in the airspace.
- Fixed an issue with flying RDA Vehicles after destruction.
- Fixed issue where the Na’vi senses feature stopped working.
- Using grenades during combat should no longer cause Na’vi senses feature to stop working.
- Fixed issue where the arrow can’t be seen on the bow.
- Fixed an issue where multiple hair color notifications appear after purchasing.
- “Powered” notification should no longer trigger several times when activating Field Labs.
- Charge jump tutorial should no longer remain on screen.
- The interaction radius for investigation clues has been increased.
- Fixed freeze on death screen related to cross-progression saves.
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a loading screen the first time they connect to an online session on fresh accounts.
- [Final Credits] Player is no longer stuck at credits if watched until completion.
PERFORMANCE
- An issue where the PS5 is frozen on load screen on startup when there’s no network connection is fixed.
- Improved shaders to increase performance on PC