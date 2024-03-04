Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gaf fans van de Avatarfilms exact waar ze naar op zoek waren: het gevoel écht op de planeet uit Avatar en Avatar: The Way of Water te vertoeven. Het spel bleek een behoorlijk aangename ervaring te bieden, die recent nog wat beter gemaakt is met een kersverse update, waarvan je hieronder de impact kan opmeten.

Let wel, het is een enorme lijst aan quality-of-life verbeteringen en bug fixes, die voor een merkbaar prettigere speeltijd moeten zorgen. Zo kan je nu bijvoorbeeld je gear levels en mods aan het oog onttrekken, alsook gebruikmaken van gyro aiming als je met een DualSense controller aan het spelen bent. Vraagt om een nieuw bezoekje aan Pandora, niet?