Sinds de release van Star Wars Jedi: Survivor afgelopen jaar heeft ontwikkelaar Respawn Entertainment meerdere updates uitgebracht om het spel te verbeteren nadat gamers toch tegen redelijk wat bugs aanliepen rondom de release. Ook in 2024 brengt Respawn nog nieuwe updates uit voor het spel, ditmaal echter niet om bugs te fixen.
Patch nummer 8 van Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden en voegt een aantal nieuwe toegankelijkheidsopties toe. Zo is er vanaf nu een weergavemodus beschikbaar voor hoog contrast, een nieuwe ‘audio ping’ functionaliteit en nieuwe presets voor de al bestaande slow-motion optie.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nu beschikbaar voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
PATCH NOTES:
This patch introduces two new features and several improvements to Slow Motion in order to make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor accessible to even more players.
- A new high contrast mode allows players to desaturate the environment and use colors specifically for narrative and gameplay elements, making them stand out more.
- A new audio ping functionality allows players to both passively and actively ping the environment, giving the ability to echolocate objects and interactable elements nearby.
- This update includes additional slow motion presets. With this new implementation players can toggle between both their own custom value and three new presets.
The presets are set at 30%, 50% and 75% and available through the shortcut menu. This will allow users to switch between multiple different slow motion values, and not just the custom value and the default game speed.
Zijn er nog steeds bugs of framedrops aanwezig? Ik laat hem liggen tot ik weet dat alles in orde is.