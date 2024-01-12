Sinds de release van Star Wars Jedi: Survivor afgelopen jaar heeft ontwikkelaar Respawn Entertainment meerdere updates uitgebracht om het spel te verbeteren nadat gamers toch tegen redelijk wat bugs aanliepen rondom de release. Ook in 2024 brengt Respawn nog nieuwe updates uit voor het spel, ditmaal echter niet om bugs te fixen.

Patch nummer 8 van Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden en voegt een aantal nieuwe toegankelijkheidsopties toe. Zo is er vanaf nu een weergavemodus beschikbaar voor hoog contrast, een nieuwe ‘audio ping’ functionaliteit en nieuwe presets voor de al bestaande slow-motion optie.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nu beschikbaar voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

PATCH NOTES:

This patch introduces two new features and several improvements to Slow Motion in order to make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor accessible to even more players.