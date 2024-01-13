We weten inmiddels al enkele maanden dat Bandai Namco werkt aan SAND LAND, een videogame die gebaseerd is op de gelijknamige manga van Akira Toriyama. Een releasedatum was vooralsnog niet bekendgemaakt, maar daar is nu verandering in gekomen.

We worden verwend met een nieuwe trailer die ons heel wat beelden toont van de game én op het einde zien we ook de releasedatum: SAND LAND zal bij ons op 26 april verschijnen (en in Japan een dagje eerder). Digitale pre-orders zijn inmiddels ook live gegaan, dus je kan alvast je exemplaar bestellen. Lees hieronder meer en bekijk de trailer waarvan sprake.

About

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage—SAND LAND. Meet the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, his chaperone Thief, and the fearless Sheriff Rao, and follow the team on an extraordinary adventure in search of the Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. The end is only the beginning, as beyond this arid ground lies a new realm to explore.

In this action RPG, players will find a nostalgic and heartwarming world created by Akira Toriyama, where you will become the main character Beelzebub. Learn how to control his powers and lead your company of heroic misfits exploring the legendary world of SAND LAND. Beware of the many dangers that populate it: between bandits, fierce wildlife, and the Royal Army, reaching the spring won’t be easy! Use your tact and imagination to develop tanks and other vehicles that will help you navigate this vast land, using a wide array of part combinations.

Key Features