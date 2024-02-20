Uitgever Bandai Namco en ontwikkelaar ILCA hebben een gloednieuwe negen minuten durende gameplay trailer uitgebracht van SAND LAND, het spel gebaseerd op de gelijknamige manga van Akira Toriyama. De mangaka is vooral bekend omdat hij Dragon Ball (Z) heeft gecreëerd, hij heeft echter ook al eerder bijgedragen aan games zoals Dragon Quest.

SAND LAND is wereldwijd beschikbaar vanaf 26 april voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Hieronder vind je de nieuwe gameplay trailer en een beschrijving van het spel.

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage—SAND LAND. Meet the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, his chaperone Thief, and the fearless Sheriff Rao, and follow the team on an extraordinary adventure in search of the Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. The end is only the beginning, as beyond this arid ground lies a new realm to explore.

In this action RPG, players will find a nostalgic and heartwarming world created by Akira Toriyama, where you will become the main character Beelzebub. Learn how to control his powers and lead your company of heroic misfits exploring the legendary world of SAND LAND. Beware of the many dangers that populate it: between bandits, fierce wildlife, and the Royal Army, reaching the spring won’t be easy! Use your tact and imagination to develop tanks and other vehicles that will help you navigate this vast land, using a wide array of part combinations.

Key Features