We zien wel vaker marketing samenwerkingen tussen Final Fantasy en Sony met diverse speciale PlayStation-edities, maar nu doen Square Enix en Sony er nog een schepje bovenop. Dit met een officiële tv voor Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

In een persbericht van Sony Electronics laat het bedrijf weten dat de Sony Bravia XR dé tv is om in combinatie met je PlayStation 5 te gebruiken wanneer je Final Fantasy VII Rebirth speelt.

Het is vooral marketing gebrabbel, want er zijn geen speciale functies die je exclusief met Final Fantasy VII Rebirth kunt gebruiken. De tv ondersteunt wel VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), maar het is nog onduidelijk of dit betekent dat Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dit ook doet.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is vanaf 29 februari beschikbaar voor de PlayStation 5. Je kunt hieronder meer lezen over de Sony Bravia XR.

Sony BRAVIA XR TVs are made for the ultimate gaming experience with PlayStation® 5 Equipped with the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™, these TVs offer unmatched picture and sound that brings you right into the action of the game, as well as specific gaming settings via the new Game Menu and more updated features including: