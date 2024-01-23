We zien wel vaker marketing samenwerkingen tussen Final Fantasy en Sony met diverse speciale PlayStation-edities, maar nu doen Square Enix en Sony er nog een schepje bovenop. Dit met een officiële tv voor Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
In een persbericht van Sony Electronics laat het bedrijf weten dat de Sony Bravia XR dé tv is om in combinatie met je PlayStation 5 te gebruiken wanneer je Final Fantasy VII Rebirth speelt.
Het is vooral marketing gebrabbel, want er zijn geen speciale functies die je exclusief met Final Fantasy VII Rebirth kunt gebruiken. De tv ondersteunt wel VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), maar het is nog onduidelijk of dit betekent dat Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dit ook doet.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is vanaf 29 februari beschikbaar voor de PlayStation 5. Je kunt hieronder meer lezen over de Sony Bravia XR.
Sony BRAVIA XR TVs are made for the ultimate gaming experience with PlayStation® 5 Equipped with the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™, these TVs offer unmatched picture and sound that brings you right into the action of the game, as well as specific gaming settings via the new Game Menu and more updated features including:
- Auto HDR Tone Mapping: Instantly optimize HDR settings during your PS5 initial setup.
- Auto-Genre Picture Mode: Automatically switches into Game Mode when gaming to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness, and switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies to optimize picture quality.
- Cognitive Processor XR with XR Clear Image: Analyzes and recreates content through a human lens, ensuring gamers are hearing and seeing the world of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH as if they are truly there.
- Game Menu:
-
- Gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) or Motion-Blur Reduction with quick access.
- Increase the brightness in the darkest areas with Black Equalizer and easily spot objects and take aim at opponents with six types of Crosshairs, ensuring you never miss a single detail, even in the darkest corners of the game world.
- All-new screen resizing features and multi-view options let you watch walk throughs and play games like FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH side-by-side.
- HDMI 2.1: Allows users to achieve high-performance gaming with features like 4K/120, VRR and ALLM.