

Square Enix heeft vandaag een nieuwe update voor Final Fantasy VII Rebirth uitgebracht die zich richt op een aantal issues. Het belangrijkste is echter dat de game van visuele verbeteringen wordt voorzien.

Deze update zorgt namelijk voor een betere stabiliteit van de game en een verbeterde framerate. Dit was een puntje van kritiek in met name de Performance modus, wat nu dus verder geoptimaliseerd wordt.

Alle details van deze nieuwe update in het overzicht hieronder: