Square Enix heeft vandaag een nieuwe update voor Final Fantasy VII Rebirth uitgebracht die zich richt op een aantal issues. Het belangrijkste is echter dat de game van visuele verbeteringen wordt voorzien.
Deze update zorgt namelijk voor een betere stabiliteit van de game en een verbeterde framerate. Dit was een puntje van kritiek in met name de Performance modus, wat nu dus verder geoptimaliseerd wordt.
Alle details van deze nieuwe update in het overzicht hieronder:
Version 1.020
- Correction of typos and omissions in some texts.
- Fixed a bug that occurred under certain conditions on the map when controlling a character.
- Fixed an issue where Red XIII’s abilities “Lunatic High” and “Warrior’s Inspiration” could be easily canceled during battle.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop under certain conditions during battles.
- Fixed a progress bug that occurred under certain conditions during quests.
- Improved frame rate and overall game stability.
- Added “Sharp” and “Soft” options to the Performance Mode screen output settings.
Improved graphics quality.
- The camera’s reverse setting is now reflected in “glide” when operating a chocobo in the sky.
- The camera reverse setting is now applied to the shooting mini-game camera.
- Enhanced guidance support while climbing the ivy at the Mithril Mine location.
- Added difficulty settings to the customization screens for the “Condor Fort” and “Gambit Gears” mini-games.
De game is echt geweldig. Inmiddels een ook al uitgespeeld en bezig met de Platinum. Maar dawn, wat is die moeilijk. Heb inmiddels alle mini games op hard gedaan. Maar de brutal en legendary challenge zijn echt hard. Dat ik zelf overweeg om de Platinum maar te laten liggen.