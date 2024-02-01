

De maand januari is letterlijk voorbij gevlogen en we mochten absoluut niet klagen met werkelijk schitterende releases. De maand februari is zelfs nog wat drukker, want er staan nog meer titels op het programma. Zo zijn vanaf morgen bijvoorbeeld Persona 3 Reload en Suicide Squad verkrijgbaar. Een week later komt Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden uit, samen met Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

Als we naar het einde van februari kijken, dan staat natuurlijk Final Fantasy VII Rebirth op het programma. Kortom, februari is een uitstekende maand afgaande op de onderstaande lijst met bevestigde releases. Check ook zeker de digitale verkoopplatformen de komende weken, want er komen nog veel meer games uit, zij het wat kleinere titels.

Week van 2 februari

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS4/PS5/Pc)

Rugby 24 (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PS5/XSX/Pc)

Persona 3 Reload (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)

POSTAL: Brain Damaged (Switch)

Week van 9 februari

Helldivers 2 (PS5/Pc)

Week van 16 februari

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5/XSX/Pc)

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Switch/Pc)

Skull and Bones (PS5/XSX/Pc)

Biomutant (Switch)

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch)

Week van 23 februari

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX)

Pacific Drive (PS5/Pc)

Week van 1 maart

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (PS5/XSX/Pc)

ParadiZe Project (PS5/XSX/Pc)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Welke game(s) ga jij deze maand halen?