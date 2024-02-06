

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth verschijnt pas eind deze maand, maar nu al zijn de Trophies bekend. Powerpyx heeft het volledige overzicht gedeeld en dat hebben we ook hieronder geplaatst. In totaal bevat de game 61 Trophies, waarvan er 54 brons zijn, 5 zilver en 1 goud. Als je die allemaal te pakken hebt, krijg je de platinum Trophy.

Op basis van de Trophies leren we ook dat het verhaal is opgedeeld over 14 hoofdstukken. Het vorige deel had 18 hoofdstukken. Square Enix gaf eerder aan dat de speelduur van deze game qua verhaal op 40 uur ligt, wat suggereert dat de hoofdstukken wat langer zullen duren dan het vorige deel.

Voordat je gelijk in de lijst met Trophies duikt, weet dat er wat spoilers tussen zitten.

Platinum

The Planet’s Hope

-Earn all FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH trophies

Goud

7.Star Hotel

-Inform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove.

Zilver

Bladesman of Legend

-Defeat Gilgamesh.

Materia Completionist

-Develop all possible materia together with Chadley.

5-Star Hotel

-Donate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.

Of Hardy Stock

-Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty.

Virtually Renowned

-Complete all of Chadley’s combat simulations.

Brons

Never Meet Your Heroes

-Complete Chapter 1.

Swampy Situation

-Complete Chapter 2.

Make Mine Back

-Complete Chapter 3.

The President’s Commendation

-Complete Chapter 4.

Cryptic Cameo

-Complete Chapter 5.



Fun in the Sun

-Complete Chapter 6.

The Price of Progress

-Complete Chapter 7.

Worth the Weight?

-Complete Chapter 8.

Crying Out

-Complete Chapter 9.

Stars Fell from My Eyes

-Complete Chapter 10.

You’re Not Murasaki

-Complete Chapter 11.

Hearts Out, Dukes Up

-Complete Chapter 12.

I’m Here for You

-Complete Chapter 13.

Confluence of Worlds

-Complete Chapter 14.

I Got This

-Win a battle.

Exploitative Practices

-Exploit an enemy’s weakness.

Unfettered Friendship

-Free a bound ally.

Staggered Learning

-Stagger an enemy.

Break It Down

-Use a limit break.

Fledgling Summoner

-Invoke a summon.

Team Player

-Use a synergy skill.

No “I” in “Synergy”

-Use a synergy ability.

Entering New Markets

-Complete a quest.

Weapons 101

-Max out a weapon ability’s proficiency.

A Materia World

-Level up an orb of materia.

New Blood

-Raise your Queen’s Blood rank.

Caching In

-Complete your search of a cache location.

I Brake for Chocobos

-Repair three chocobo stops.

Expert Ex-kweh-vator

-Use a chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits.

You Work for Me Now

-Defeat a summon in battle and obtain its materia.

Intelligence Aide

-Gather world intel at five separate locations.

Intelligence Specialist

-Gather world intel at fifty separate locations.

Director of Regional Intelligence

-Gather all pieces of world intel in a region.

Founder’s Bonus

-Obtain a protorelic in the grasslands.

Fort Condor Commander

-Obtain a protorelic in the Junon region.

Cactuar Crusher

-Obtain a protorelic in the Corel region.

Honorary Turk

-Obtain a protorelic in the Gongaga region.

The Gambit Paid Off

-Obtain a protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region.

Professional Handler

-Obtain a protorelic in the Nibel region.

Moogle Lover

-Max out your moogle emporium merchant rank.

7th, Assemble!

-Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon.

Stealing the Show

-Win the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon Parade.

Card Royalty

-Win the Queen’s Blood tournament held on board the Shinra-8.

Critically Acclaimed

-Receive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer.

1-Star Startup

-Donate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.

3-Star Hotel

-Donate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.

Polygonal Prizefighter

-Defeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler.

Piano Virtuoso

-Play all six Piano Outreach Association songs well enough to receive remuneration.

Are You Not Entertained?

-Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colloseum.

Hall of Famer

-Win all chocobo races.

My Job Here Is Done

-Complete all quests.

Grind It Out

-Attain Level 70 with a character.

Staggering Success

-Deal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy.

Well-Rounded

-Master all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is vanaf 29 februari verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5.