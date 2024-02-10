Hoewel we pas net in de tweede maand van het jaar zitten, vliegen de games ons alweer om de oren. In januari zagen we verschillende mooie titels uitkomen en ook deze maand is het zeker niet klagen met interessante releases. Eén daarvan is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.
Wat we van de game vinden zal je begin volgende week hier op PlaySense kunnen lezen. Om alvast een indruk te krijgen kan je teruggrijpen naar het archief met een berg trailers (klik onderaan dit bericht op de titel voor een overzicht).
Vandaag geen trailer, maar de lijst van Trophies/Achievements die je kunt verzamelen in de game. We hebben ons gebaseerd op de Trophies, omdat de Achievements nog niet online staan op het Xbox netwerk. We weten dus ook niet wat de gamerscore per stuk precies is.
De doelstellingen zijn natuurlijk wel gelijk en het ziet er niet naar uit dat het heel ingewikkeld is om alles te bemachtigen. Voor je gelijk verder kijkt, we willen je wel waarschuwen voor wat spoilers hier en daar.
Platinum
Master Banishers
-Unlock all trophies
Goud
Cases Closed
-Solve all the Haunting Cases of New Eden
Death is a journey
-Successfully bring Antea back to life
Farewell my love
-Successfully give Antea her ascent
Zilver
The Curse is lifted
-Defeat the Nightmare
A Farmer’s Life
-Complete the same Ritual site 10 times (intensity level 10)
Soulmates
-Defeat 50 enemies while Fusion is active
Bookworm
-Collect all Collectibles in New Eden
The Good Hunter
-Find 50 Soul Grabbers in New Eden
Prospector
-Complete all treasure maps
Round Figure
-Collect 10 000 Pieces of Eight
Catch ‘Em All
-Collect all 88 available equipments
Full Potency
-Reach level 25
Brons
A Promise made
-Take your Oath
Final Promise
-Reaffirm your Oath
Reunion
-Find Antea
No more Beast
-Defeat the Beast
Broken Puppet
-Defeat the Puppeteer
Injustice For All
-Defeat the Infamy
Old moss-head
-Defeat Aul’ Saul
Nazuku no more
-Defeat Calendre
Rose’s fate
-Choose the destiny of Thickskin
Burden of Command
-Choose the destiny of Captain Pennington
Judged Jury
-Choose the destiny of Fairefax Haskell
Teacher’s Pet
-Find 15 Bibles for Hugh Batcheler
American Vampyr
-Find the old writings by the Brotherhood of Saint Paul’s Stole
Second Death
-Defeat the Specter of a banished ghost in the Void
Hidden Door
-Unlock the secret passage in Bligh Manor
Until a cure is found
-Freeze 5 enemies in a single encounter
Counterattack
-Defeat 3 enemies with a post parry attack in a single encounter
Right on Target
-Defeat 5 enemies with a weakspot hit (Rifle) in a single encounter
Outburst
-Defeat 3 enemies with a single Outburst
Float like a Butterfly
-Defeat 8 enemies in a single encounter without being hit
Banishing Move
-Defeat 50 enemies with a Banishment
Teamwork
-Defeat at least 4 enemies with Red and at least 4 enemies with Antea in a single encounter
Gimme Shelter
-Activate all Shelters in New Eden
Demolition Man
-Destroy 300 destructibles
Locksmith
-Unlock all locked chests in New Eden
Cursed Locksmith
-Unlock all cursed chests in New Eden
Raider
-Complete all Haunted Grounds of New Eden
Unlimited Power
-Upgrade an item
Bring it on!
-Equip 8 items at rank 7 (Relic) at the same moment
A Perfect Tool
-Upgrade an item at rank 7 (Relic)
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden verschijnt op 13 februari voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.