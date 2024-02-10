

Hoewel we pas net in de tweede maand van het jaar zitten, vliegen de games ons alweer om de oren. In januari zagen we verschillende mooie titels uitkomen en ook deze maand is het zeker niet klagen met interessante releases. Eén daarvan is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Wat we van de game vinden zal je begin volgende week hier op PlaySense kunnen lezen. Om alvast een indruk te krijgen kan je teruggrijpen naar het archief met een berg trailers (klik onderaan dit bericht op de titel voor een overzicht).

Vandaag geen trailer, maar de lijst van Trophies/Achievements die je kunt verzamelen in de game. We hebben ons gebaseerd op de Trophies, omdat de Achievements nog niet online staan op het Xbox netwerk. We weten dus ook niet wat de gamerscore per stuk precies is.

De doelstellingen zijn natuurlijk wel gelijk en het ziet er niet naar uit dat het heel ingewikkeld is om alles te bemachtigen. Voor je gelijk verder kijkt, we willen je wel waarschuwen voor wat spoilers hier en daar.

Platinum

Master Banishers

-Unlock all trophies

Goud

Cases Closed

-Solve all the Haunting Cases of New Eden

Death is a journey

-Successfully bring Antea back to life

Farewell my love

-Successfully give Antea her ascent

Zilver

The Curse is lifted

-Defeat the Nightmare

A Farmer’s Life

-Complete the same Ritual site 10 times (intensity level 10)

Soulmates

-Defeat 50 enemies while Fusion is active

Bookworm

-Collect all Collectibles in New Eden

The Good Hunter

-Find 50 Soul Grabbers in New Eden

Prospector

-Complete all treasure maps

Round Figure

-Collect 10 000 Pieces of Eight

Catch ‘Em All

-Collect all 88 available equipments

Full Potency

-Reach level 25

Brons

A Promise made

-Take your Oath

Final Promise

-Reaffirm your Oath

Reunion

-Find Antea

No more Beast

-Defeat the Beast

Broken Puppet

-Defeat the Puppeteer

Injustice For All

-Defeat the Infamy

Old moss-head

-Defeat Aul’ Saul

Nazuku no more

-Defeat Calendre

Rose’s fate

-Choose the destiny of Thickskin

Burden of Command

-Choose the destiny of Captain Pennington

Judged Jury

-Choose the destiny of Fairefax Haskell

Teacher’s Pet

-Find 15 Bibles for Hugh Batcheler

American Vampyr

-Find the old writings by the Brotherhood of Saint Paul’s Stole

Second Death

-Defeat the Specter of a banished ghost in the Void

Hidden Door

-Unlock the secret passage in Bligh Manor

Until a cure is found

-Freeze 5 enemies in a single encounter

Counterattack

-Defeat 3 enemies with a post parry attack in a single encounter

Right on Target

-Defeat 5 enemies with a weakspot hit (Rifle) in a single encounter

Outburst

-Defeat 3 enemies with a single Outburst

Float like a Butterfly

-Defeat 8 enemies in a single encounter without being hit

Banishing Move

-Defeat 50 enemies with a Banishment

Teamwork

-Defeat at least 4 enemies with Red and at least 4 enemies with Antea in a single encounter

Gimme Shelter

-Activate all Shelters in New Eden

Demolition Man

-Destroy 300 destructibles

Locksmith

-Unlock all locked chests in New Eden

Cursed Locksmith

-Unlock all cursed chests in New Eden

Raider

-Complete all Haunted Grounds of New Eden

Unlimited Power

-Upgrade an item

Bring it on!

-Equip 8 items at rank 7 (Relic) at the same moment

A Perfect Tool

-Upgrade an item at rank 7 (Relic)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden verschijnt op 13 februari voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.