Naughty Dog heeft een nieuwe update voor The Last of Us: Part II Remastered uitgebracht. Deze update voegt wat nieuwe concept art toe, maar ook richt het zich op verschillende verbeteringen en wat kleine issues.
De update, versie 1.1.1, is niet al te groot, maar komt wel met een aantal prettige fixes. De details daarvan check je natuurlijk in het onderstaande overzicht.
New Content
- Added concept art of WLF Reversible skin to Extras
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Accessibility
- Fixed an issue where some progression-critical items would not be detected with Enhanced Listen Mode in New Game+
General
- Fixed an issue with PS4 save data imports where Trophy data was not always accurately updated
- Fixed an issue where game performance could become degraded during long play sessions
- Astronaut Ellie should no longer lose her head
- Astronaut Ellie’s head mesh will no longer disappear under certain rare conditions
No Return
- Minor UI fixes throughout the game
- Fixed issues affecting the Daily Run leaderboard
- Addressed an issue where players’ scores were not populating, or vanished from leaderboards
- Fixed an issue where the Modded Trophy was not accurately tracking player progress
- Fixed an issue where chained Clickers could T-pose when hit with molotov flames
- Fixed an issue where bloaters in Holdout would focus on buddies over the player
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the player could fall through the ground in the Seraphite forest when struck
- Fixed an issue where game camera could get stuck if the player was struck while in a workbench
Localization
- Minor localization fixes throughout the game