

Rocksteady Studios heeft met Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League een game op de markt gezet die vrij veel aandacht vereist. Niet alleen krijgt de game de nodige kritieken vanwege designkeuzes, ook betreft het een live service game die onderhouden moet worden.

De focus ligt nu op het fixen van issues en daarom worden er af en toe nieuwe updates uitgebracht. Zo is er weer een nieuwe update live gegaan deze week en de patch notes zijn inmiddels online verschenen. Die hebben we hieronder neergezet, mocht je er benieuwd naar zijn.

Niet iedereen is even positief over deze update, want spelers melden dat er nu meer problemen zijn dan voorheen. Het is echter wat wisselvallig, dus de update lijkt niet heel stabiel te zijn, waar vast snel weer een nieuwe update voor verschijnt.