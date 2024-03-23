Op 28 maart gaat het eerste seizoen van Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League van start. The Joker zal dan worden toegevoegd aan de game en één van de speelbare personages worden. Hij vliegt op zijn paraplu door de stad heen, maar dit is niet alles, want met diezelfde paraplu kan hij ook een hele hoop explosieven op de gemene snoodaards laten vallen.
Verder brengt het seizoen ook wat nieuwe wapens en missietypes met zich mee. Deze nieuwe missietypes zijn welkom, aangezien de game wat aan de repetitieve kant is. Tot slot mogen we niet vergeten dat er ook een heleboel outfits, banners en poses aan het spel zullen worden toegevoegd. Ondanks dat de game niet aan de verwachtingen voldoet van Warner Bros. Games, waren wij redelijk tevreden, al hebben we het dan wel voornamelijk over het verhaal.
Dit nieuwe seizoen brengt ook nog een hoop positieve veranderingen naar de game. Denk hierbij aan de vermindering van de grind en betere care packages. Verder worden ook de vijandelijke snipers generfd, want deze zouden te bewegelijk zijn voor vele spelers. Bekijk onderaan alle veranderingen alsook de gameplay trailer van het nieuwe seizoen.
We have lowered the requirements for completing the End Game introduction. These are now as follows:
- Complete Elseworld Missions
– NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 5 (Previously 10)
- Complete Killing Time
– NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 10 (Previously 20)
- Complete Killing Time Hardcore
– NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 15 (Previously 30)
- Complete Mayhem Mission at Mastery Level 10
- Patrol missions during the End Game now also grant a 50% XP boost for 45 minutes upon completion. This boost does not stack, however; the duration will refresh if you complete additional Patrols while the boost is active.
- The Affliction Immunity Mutator no longer requires enemies to be hit with a Critical Hit to remove the effect. It is now removed when enemies take any damage.
- The BOOM! Mutator no longer triggers on Shield Harvest or Suicide Strike kills.
- We have added several new HUD customization options that you can toggle on/off. These are:
– Health/Shield Bars
– XP Bar
– Traversal Resource Bar
– Special Abilities
– Support Action
– Input Prompts
– Mission Objective
- Care Packages and Clan Care Packages have had their rewards updated to reflect the time and effort needed to increase their tiers. These are now as follows:
Civilian Care Package rewards:
Common
- 100 Battle Pass XP
- 500 Promethium
- 10k Credits
- 32 Precious Alloys
- 20 Coluan Crystal
Uncommon
- 2 Pieces of Gear
- 200 Battle Pass XP
- 1000 Promethium
- 20k Credits
- 56 Precious Alloys
- 35 Coluan Crystal
- 14 B-Technology
- 7 Inertron
Rare
- 2 Pieces of Gear
- 300 Battle Pass XP
- 1500 Promethium
- 30k Credits
- 80 Precious Alloys
- 50 Coluan Crystal
- 20 B-Technology
- 10 Inertron
Epic
- 2 Pieces of Gear
- 400 Battle Pass XP
- 2000 Promethium
- 40k Credits
- 96 Precious Alloys
- 60 Coluan Crystal
- 24 B-Technology
- 12 Inertron
Legendary
- 2 Pieces of Gear
- 500 Battle Pass XP
- 3000 Promethium
- 60k Credits
- 120 Precious Alloys
- 75 Coluan Crystal
- 30 B-Technology
- 15 Inertron
- Enemy Snipers have had received some changes to slow them down a little to give player more opportunity to deal with them. They can now also be damaged while teleporting.
- Snipers now take 30% damage while teleporting, up from 0%.
- Sniper teleport cooldown has been increased to 7 seconds, up from 3 seconds.
- Sniper teleport proximity distance decreased to 5 meters, down from 8 meters.
- Snipers will no longer teleport if they on the same rooftop as the player while still being outside of teleport proximity distance.
- Changed Assault Missions to only offer Legendary or Notorious items as rewards upon completion, and no longer Epic or below.
- UI improvements have been made to stacking debuffs on enemies. These should now be more readable.
- Riddler Trophies in Scan range are now highlighted.