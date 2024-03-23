Op 28 maart gaat het eerste seizoen van Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League van start. The Joker zal dan worden toegevoegd aan de game en één van de speelbare personages worden. Hij vliegt op zijn paraplu door de stad heen, maar dit is niet alles, want met diezelfde paraplu kan hij ook een hele hoop explosieven op de gemene snoodaards laten vallen.

Verder brengt het seizoen ook wat nieuwe wapens en missietypes met zich mee. Deze nieuwe missietypes zijn welkom, aangezien de game wat aan de repetitieve kant is. Tot slot mogen we niet vergeten dat er ook een heleboel outfits, banners en poses aan het spel zullen worden toegevoegd. Ondanks dat de game niet aan de verwachtingen voldoet van Warner Bros. Games, waren wij redelijk tevreden, al hebben we het dan wel voornamelijk over het verhaal.

Dit nieuwe seizoen brengt ook nog een hoop positieve veranderingen naar de game. Denk hierbij aan de vermindering van de grind en betere care packages. Verder worden ook de vijandelijke snipers generfd, want deze zouden te bewegelijk zijn voor vele spelers. Bekijk onderaan alle veranderingen alsook de gameplay trailer van het nieuwe seizoen.