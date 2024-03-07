

Tijdens The Game Awards kondigde Electronic Arts met ontwikkelaar Surgent Studios de game Tales of Kenzera: ZAU aan. Deze game is een persoonlijk project van ontwikkelaar Abubakar Salim, waarin het draait om de liefde tussen vader en zoon.

Veel van de game hebben we tot op heden nog niet gezien, maar dankzij een nieuwe gameplay trailer krijgen we een goede indruk van de actie. Samen met de nieuwe beelden werd er ook een overzicht van details vrijgegeven, zie onder de trailer.

Tales of Kenzara: ZAU is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De game verschijnt op 23 april voor de genoemde platformen en kost € 19,99.

Story

As a grieving boy reads a Bantu tale written by his late father, you enter the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera as Zau – a young Nganga who bargains with the God of Death to bring his Baba back from death. Once bursting with life, Kenzera is now rife with lost ancestral spirits. As Zau advances toward his goal, three mighty beings lie in wait, fearsome in their strength yet somehow strangely familiar. It will be up to you to embrace the dance of the shaman.

Key Features