Tijdens The Game Awards kondigde Electronic Arts met ontwikkelaar Surgent Studios de game Tales of Kenzera: ZAU aan. Deze game is een persoonlijk project van ontwikkelaar Abubakar Salim, waarin het draait om de liefde tussen vader en zoon.
Veel van de game hebben we tot op heden nog niet gezien, maar dankzij een nieuwe gameplay trailer krijgen we een goede indruk van de actie. Samen met de nieuwe beelden werd er ook een overzicht van details vrijgegeven, zie onder de trailer.
Tales of Kenzara: ZAU is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De game verschijnt op 23 april voor de genoemde platformen en kost € 19,99.
Story
As a grieving boy reads a Bantu tale written by his late father, you enter the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera as Zau – a young Nganga who bargains with the God of Death to bring his Baba back from death. Once bursting with life, Kenzera is now rife with lost ancestral spirits. As Zau advances toward his goal, three mighty beings lie in wait, fearsome in their strength yet somehow strangely familiar. It will be up to you to embrace the dance of the shaman.
Key Features
- Become the Warrior Shaman – Embark on a poignant single-player story shaped by Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief, discovering how to best navigate a new world following the devastating loss of your father. As Zau, you must face your own emotions to become a worthy Nganga: a spiritual healer. Own your journey alongside mythical characters and formidable foes inspired by Bantu lore, each on their own unique path and personal story.
- The Dance of the Sun and Moon Masks – Wield cosmic powers from the Sun and the Moon to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat, from ordinary warriors to the mighty Impundulu or GaGorib. You’ll prove your skill as you manipulate time and crystallize enemies using the power of the Moon mask or launch fiery spears with the Sun Mask, all in meticulously hand-crafted animations. Master leap, glide, pulse and more as you expand the masks’ cosmic power along your journey in this Metroidvania-style adventure. As you come upon ability statues, a fantastical myth from Kenzeran culture accompanies each newly unlocked mask ability.
- Set Foot in a Mystical Realm – Discover a universe inspired by Bantu tales, rich with untold lore of chaos and order, memories of ancient shamans, sacred spirits and fascinating creatures. Journey through mystical 2.5D realms set to multi-award-winning composer Nainita Desai’s enchanting original score. Zau’s quest will take you across several unique environments like Ikakaramban Highlands, Kivulian Forests and Itshokan Deadlands, each full of color, as well as two hubs. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is a tribute to those we have loved and lost, with an immersive setting, rich art and a heartfelt journey that shows love is never lost and that facing your pain takes its own type of strength.