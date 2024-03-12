Techland wist de eerste Dying Light lang te onderhouden en daar zijn ze met het tweede deel ook goed mee op weg. Dying Light 2 is inmiddels meer dan twee jaar oud en kreeg onlangs nog een flinke update. De Fire Arms-update bracht namelijk diverse schietijzers toe aan de game en dat zorgde voor een nieuwe manier van spelen. Ook kunnen spelers die de game al hadden gekocht geheel kosteloos aan de slag met diverse extra content dankzij de Reloaded Edition.
Afijn, genoeg content om te blijven spelen dus en daar blijft het niet bij. Techland heeft namelijk ook een nieuwe update uitgebracht. Deze update pakt een handjevol bugs aan, maar het meest noemenswaardige heeft met een overvolle inventaris te maken. Zo ben je bepaalde items die nu droppen tijdens de verhaallijn niet langer kwijt als je inventaris vol was. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van update 1.15.3.
Dying Light 1.15.3 Patch Notes
- Items given throughout the story will now be dropped on the ground if they did not fit into the inventory or stash
- Players who lost the Tolga and Fatin quest items because their inventory and stash were full will now receive them after loading the game or sleeping in-game. An empty inventory and stash slot is required
- Fixed an issue with a redundant blurry screen after using the performance benchmark option
- Fixed an issue with Delta sometimes visibly clipping with environmental objects
- Some changes to POIs, noises and flashlight making AI behavior more natural
- Fixed an issue with a redundant shotgun available for purchase at Jai’s store
- Fixed a crash that could occur while throwing molotovs while in a co-op session
- Fixed an issue with missing additional loot from all containers inside the THV Genomics Center
- Fixed an issue with players not being able to pick up their dropped items after dying
- Fixed an issue with showing negative numbers in statistics on Survivor Mission summary screens
- Fixed visual glitches that could happen while using FSR/FSR2 upscalers
- Fixed an issue with improper light distribution in the Saint Paul Cathedral
- Fixed an issue with melee weapon damage affix for Villedor Monsters gear pieces which granted 70% bonus damage instead of 7%
- Fixed an issue in the Lost Armory quest where both players in co-op could get stuck in a ‘Quest Failed’ screen if they failed when chasing Tackhead
- UI text and translation tweaks
- Fixed an issue with missing items if the player has a full stash and adds a new item into it
- Items should return to players who lost them
- Added a warning screen for the action
- Rebalanced erroneously re-rolled gear affixes to pre-update state
- Fixed an issue with player being unable to run if they changed weapon while aiming
- Fixed one-time tutorials appearing on Community Maps
- Fixed an issue where names of “Carriers Guild Locker” and “Board” are swapped in the Map legend
- Fixed an issue with the Chi-Tu Charm granting -25% stamina cost with melee weapons instead of -15%
- Fixed an issue where the First Pilgrim gear pieces restored 100% stamina instead of 10%
- Added more variants of weak Biters to the AI population
- Localisation and translation tweaks