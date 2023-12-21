De feestdagen staan weer voor de deur en Techland vond dit een goed excuus om een nieuw evenement te starten in Dying Light 2. Deze happening is inmiddels beschikbaar en zal tot 5 januari 2024 duren.

Het ‘Winter Tales Event’ wordt gestart met een update, die content voor het nieuwe evenement met zich meeneemt, alsmede verbeteringen voor de game zelf. Zo worden er nieuwe wapens toegevoegd en nieuwe Kerst-varianten van vijanden geïntroduceerd. Tevens kan je in de game op zoek naar gestolen cadeaus.

Wat de nieuwe update nog meer doet en bevat kan je hieronder nalezen. Daaronder kan je ook nog een video bekijken die laat zien wat het Winter Tales evenement allemaal omvat.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Winter Tales Update patch notes:

New Enemy Variants

Don’t get too close to the Toxic one – he will release a deadly cloud around himself

Stop your enemies where you want them – Freezing biter will prevent them from moving

Watch incinerating biter throw fire puddles around him – but not from too close, or you will be engulfed in the fireball he turns into!

New Weapons – Polearms

Diversify your battlefield tactics with the arrival of Polearms! This new weapon type offers extended reach, allowing for strategic engagements and versatile playstyles. Pick them up from the cold dead hands of enemies that carried them before, or visit weapon vendors.

Don’t forget to visit Shen Xiu (Chapter 2 Agent) and Pilgrim Outpost! And of course, the new weapon type comes with its unique finisher.

Nocturnal Weapons

We are introducing a new type of weapon specifically designed for better effectiveness during night fights. Nocturnal Weapons come only in higher rarities – from unique to exotics, so just because of that they’re already quite formidable. But what sets these weapons apart are their special affixes (triggered during the night) and cool, fluorescent appearances. Some of these weapons are designed to focus on handling specific types of infected, so choose wisely which one you will bring into the night. However, keep in mind that, as powerful as they are, they also drain your immunity faster, so using them is a classic risk-and-reward mechanic. Participate in Night Encounters, and fight Volatiles, Backpack Biters, and several others to obtain them. Make sure to visit Harper and Pilgrim Outpost. Explore the night and discover your first Nocturnal Weapon.

Throwable Weapons

New Throwing Knife – Want to wreak havoc among hordes of enemies while slashing through them? We have the perfect solution: throw a new PK tool, an exploding knife, at your enemies, watch out for a short beep beep beep, and enjoy the small explosion, giving yourself much-needed space in tight situations.

PS5 Cross-Gen Save

Cross-generation saves between PS4 and PS5 have arrived

If you play the previous generation your save will travel with you onto the next one – and your progress comes along for the ride.

Nightrunner Tools in NG+

After completing a game and entering New Game+, all your Nightrunner Tools will stay with you. Players who already were in New Game + before this Update will receive missing Tools on level 2*

*The tools will be accessible in Open World free roaming, meaning several missions will prevent you from using them to ensure a smooth experience. Adequate information will be shown in those cases.

Game Update

We’ve also introduced the following fixes and improvements to the game:

Gameplay

[PC] Players can now choose another key to bind the Expert grappling hook

We adjusted Korek Charm to 40% damage buff at 25% of weapon durability

Fixed an issue where Skullface will remain idle

Fixed issue when objective marker displays improper information

Fixed an issue where players could lure infected into Stamma’s Room

Carnage Manica Shield blueprint accessible from the vendor, Manica can now be dismantled.

Added new visual and audio effects showing elemental damage affecting the player

Adjusted knuckledusters attack animation to look more natural

Co-op

Fixed issue when Steam players couldn’t join players that were using Epic Games Launcher

Fixed issue when Epic Players couldn’t join Steam Players

Fixed the issue of the game crashing after joining coop sessions

Fixed an issue when the objective disappeared after a short time after starting the generator in the “Bridge the Gap” Mission

Fixed an issue when some infected could be seen walking in the air by the host in “Bridge the Gap” Mission

Fixed an issue when the objective won’t progress after killing all enemies

Fixed an issue where Volatile would ignore flashlights

Dev Tools

Over 600 Hellraid assets are added to the DevTools library

Implementation of LODs

UI

Fixed an issue where an unknown key appeared in the tutorial when toggle crouch was turned off

Fixed an issue where the challenge weapon had a red background icon and was shown as worn out in certain challenges

Implemented cosmetic changes to the Tooltip in the Inventory UI

Technical