Red Dead Redemption 2 verscheen in 2018 nog voor de consoles van die jaren: de PlayStation 4 en de Xbox One. Vreemd genoeg heeft Rockstar Games ook nooit een upgrade uitgebracht. Sterker nog, qua updates is het een lange tijd stil geweest rondom deze titel.

Maar nu is plots update 1.32 voor de PS4, Xbox One en pc verschenen. Het gaat hier met name om problemen in Red Dead Online, die hiermee verholpen worden. Zo wordt onder andere de glitch waardoor spelers permanent vast kwamen te zitten in de stallen nu aangepakt.

Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.32 vinden.