

Final Fantasy XVI zou aanvankelijk geen extra content krijgen, maar nadat de community hier herhaaldelijk om vroeg ging Square Enix uiteindelijk toch overstag. De eerste uitbreiding is reeds verschenen en het was wachten op een release voor The Rising Tide. Die uitbreiding is nu van een releasedatum voorzien.

Tijdens een panel op PAX East hebben producer Naoki Yoshida en DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka aangekondigd dat de uitbreiding op 18 april zal verschijnen. Samen met deze aankondiging werd er ook een nieuwe trailer gedeeld en die kan je hieronder bekijken.

Introduction

An unmarked letter arrives at the hideaway containing a request most curious: the Dominant of Leviathan, long lost Eikon of Water, is in need of rescue. To heed this call, Clive and his companions must journey to Mysidia—a hidden land under a blue sky—where they will uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people.

A New Ally: Shula

An invaluable ally on Clive’s journey to rescue Leviathan’s Dominant.

A New Area: Mysidia

Deep within a sea of darkness, sanctuary exists for those who know where to look—a lost oasis untouched by the ever-encroaching Blight. It is beneath her emerald boughs that both man and beast have found their final haven.

New Abilities: Leviathan

Tame the tides and drown your enemies both near and far with the terrible might of the Eikon of Water.

Leviathan’s Eikonic Feat: Serpent’s Cry

Summon onto Clive’s off arm a sea-spitting serpent capable of attacking enemies at great distances (using Triangle and Square).

New End Game Content: Kairos Gate

Unlock this challenging new mode after completing both “The Rising Tide” and the main game scenarios.

Fight your way through 20 stages, each one growing more difficult.

Earn points during battle and use them to upgrade Clive. Maximize battle performance to earn more points.

Find new materials and weapons at the end of each stage.

Aim for a spot on the global leaderboard.

But That’s Not All… After obtaining the power of all the Eikons, something happens to Clive…

Free Update Version 1.30