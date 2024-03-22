Final Fantasy XVI zou aanvankelijk geen extra content krijgen, maar nadat de community hier herhaaldelijk om vroeg ging Square Enix uiteindelijk toch overstag. De eerste uitbreiding is reeds verschenen en het was wachten op een release voor The Rising Tide. Die uitbreiding is nu van een releasedatum voorzien.
Tijdens een panel op PAX East hebben producer Naoki Yoshida en DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka aangekondigd dat de uitbreiding op 18 april zal verschijnen. Samen met deze aankondiging werd er ook een nieuwe trailer gedeeld en die kan je hieronder bekijken.
Introduction
An unmarked letter arrives at the hideaway containing a request most curious: the Dominant of Leviathan, long lost Eikon of Water, is in need of rescue. To heed this call, Clive and his companions must journey to Mysidia—a hidden land under a blue sky—where they will uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people.
A New Ally: Shula
An invaluable ally on Clive’s journey to rescue Leviathan’s Dominant.
A New Area: Mysidia
Deep within a sea of darkness, sanctuary exists for those who know where to look—a lost oasis untouched by the ever-encroaching Blight. It is beneath her emerald boughs that both man and beast have found their final haven.
New Abilities: Leviathan
Tame the tides and drown your enemies both near and far with the terrible might of the Eikon of Water.
- Leviathan’s Eikonic Feat: Serpent’s Cry
Summon onto Clive’s off arm a sea-spitting serpent capable of attacking enemies at great distances (using Triangle and Square).
New End Game Content: Kairos Gate
- Unlock this challenging new mode after completing both “The Rising Tide” and the main game scenarios.
- Fight your way through 20 stages, each one growing more difficult.
- Earn points during battle and use them to upgrade Clive. Maximize battle performance to earn more points.
- Find new materials and weapons at the end of each stage.
- Aim for a spot on the global leaderboard.
But That’s Not All… After obtaining the power of all the Eikons, something happens to Clive…
Free Update Version 1.30
- Return to a quest giver immediately with a new “Quick Complete” function.
- Icons updated for important character quests.
- New Skill Set feature allows you to save up to five unique Feat and Ability sets.
- Abilities and Accessories adjusted to make easier to use.
- New controller type allows for customizable button layouts.
- Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode.
- Approximately 40 new orchestrion rolls added.
Is de performance mode eindelijk gefixt of draait de game nog steeds tussen de 30 en 60 fps?
Tijdens gameplay battels kwam de fps tegen de 60 aan. Maar wel dikke downgrade in resolutie. En in freeroam steeg de resolutie juist en was de fps continu wisselvallig. Dit liet DF overigens ook zeer duidelijk zien.
Weet iemand al of dit gepatcht is?
Erg veel zin in deze DLC. Geeft mij sowieso een extra reden om deze geweldige Final Fantasy game weer te herspelen
Ben wel benieuwd hoelang de dlc is. Ik vond het een goede game. Al is ff7 rebirth wel wat beter. Ik had in ff16 wel dezelfde soort wereld willen zien ipv stages.