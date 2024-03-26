Ubisoft werkt al een lange tijd aan de shooter XDefiant en hoewel de beta vorig jaar positief ontvangen werd, wordt de game maar vooruit geschoven. Aanvankelijk was het de bedoeling dat de game in het najaar van 2023 zou verschijnen. Vervolgens werd dat het eerste kwartaal van 2024, maar de titel is in nog geen velden of wegen te bekennen.

Hoe staat het er voor met de game, is de grote vraag. Volgens Insider Gaming heeft de titel vertraging opgelopen omdat Ubisoft er een soort Call of Duty-kloon van zou willen maken, al wordt dat door Mark Rubin (game director) ontkend, die op het bericht van Tom Henderson reageerde.

Hij maakte gelijk van de gelegenheid gebruik om aan te geven dat we naar verwachting nog deze week een update mogen verwachten. De ontwikkelaar is tot op heden stil geweest, omdat ze niet veel te melden hadden en de vertraging had te maken met technische issues.

Ubisoft wil de game zo snel mogelijk uitbrengen, maar het kost tijd om alle issues aan te pakken. Dit omdat ze een zo goed mogelijke game uit willen brengen bij release.

“We have an update coming soon. (probably this coming week) I know we’ve been silent because to be honest there isn’t much to talk about. I know people just want to see the game ship and so do we.

I can’t wait to ship just so we don’t have to talk about ship dates anymore and we can talk about more important stuff like gameplay balancing or new content/modes/maps, etc.

Just to be clear we are not just sitting around with the game fixing every last little bug. Nobody launches perfect bug-free games. We do our best but it’s just not realistic to think that. We had major technical issues that we found right before we launched that had to be fixed.

And that’s what the team has been working on. And they are not just minor bug fixes but major infrastructure and full system overhauls. The game remains the same that you played already which we have strived to make as fun as possible which we feel confident about.

So aside from questions about launch which I can’t talk about, I’m happy to chat about most anything else related to the game.

For instance, I can confirm that no push has been made to put SBMM into the game. Our Unranked playlists will still have no SBMM and you will get the variety of gameplay that you see when there isn’t SBMM.”