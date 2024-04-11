Recent werd opgemerkt dat een bepaalde Trophy in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth niet langer te verkrijgen was door een bug. Tenminste, voor kopers van de digitale editie van de game. Square Enix erkende dat er een probleem in de game zit en beloofde een oplossing.
Die oplossing is nu daar, want de ontwikkelaar en uitgever heeft namelijk update 1.030 uitgebracht voor de game. Met deze update wordt het euvel waardoor de Trophy niet te behalen was verholpen, maar ook worden er nog wat andere bugs aangepakt.
Hieronder op een rijtje de patch notes met alle informatie:
- Fixed a bug in the sub-quest “Challenge from a Playboy” that occurs in Chapter 12, where the quest would not progress even if the G-Bike clear conditions were met.
*To proceed with the quest, you will need to meet the G Bike clear conditions again after the update. note that.
*If you have already cleared the relevant quest, your progress will not be reset.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when proceeding with specific steps in some investigation reports.
・Fixed an issue where new courses would not be released in rare cases in “Battle Simulator”.
・Fixed a bug where the favorability rating would not increase even if you selected an option that would increase the favorability rating if certain conditions were met.
・If there was an issue where the trophy “Sabotender Senbon Knocker” could not be obtained even if the conditions were met, it has been fixed so that it can be obtained.
- Fixed some bugs when loading save data that occurred under certain conditions, as well as forced termination and inability to progress during play.
・Fixed so that when repeatedly loading previous game save data, the state of the last game’s save data that was loaded will be reflected.
- Fixed some display bugs.
Fantastische game! Laat het afsluitende deel maar snel komen!