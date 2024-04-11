Recent werd opgemerkt dat een bepaalde Trophy in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth niet langer te verkrijgen was door een bug. Tenminste, voor kopers van de digitale editie van de game. Square Enix erkende dat er een probleem in de game zit en beloofde een oplossing.

Die oplossing is nu daar, want de ontwikkelaar en uitgever heeft namelijk update 1.030 uitgebracht voor de game. Met deze update wordt het euvel waardoor de Trophy niet te behalen was verholpen, maar ook worden er nog wat andere bugs aangepakt.

Hieronder op een rijtje de patch notes met alle informatie: