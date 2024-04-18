Microsoft is al enige tijd bezig met het verspreiden van Xbox-exclusieve titels op de platformen van hun rivalen. Eergisteren verscheen het goed ontvangen Grounded op de PlayStation en Nintendo Switch, waardoor spelers nu op alle moderne systemen van deze game kunnen genieten. Om daar nog een schep bovenop te doen, is er gelijk een nieuwe update verschenen die best veel nieuwe content met zich meebrengt.

Update 1.4 is nu live op alle platformen en transformeert de game naar de ‘Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition’. Spelers kunnen aan de slag met nieuwe vijanden of vrienden in de vorm van Royal Ant Queens. Daarnaast is er ook een New Game+ modus aanwezig, waarin spelers in alternatieve dimensies met diverse uitdagingen aan slag kunnen. Verder kan je nieuwe gebouwen, huisdieren, uitrustingen en meer verwachten met deze update.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes vinden of check de trailer.

PATCH NOTES:

ADDITIONAL NEW FEATURES

“BUGS FIGHT EACH OTHER” CUSTOM GAME OPTION

By default, natural enemies will fight each other if they are near each other, and neutral creatures will fight each other if struck accidentally. This can now be turned off (useful in Playgrounds when designing encounter rooms for the player).

ADDITIONAL PLAYGROUND FEATURES

LINK COLORS

Links now have 5 color options for distinguishing them while editing.

QUALITY OF LIFE FEATURES

MULTIPLAYER LOAD GAME

You can now load a save while in the middle of a multiplayer session. All connected clients will load into the new world once the load is complete.

RECOVER PETS

A new Game Repair button has been added to recover any pets that are not currently following you.

Pets allocated to a pet house will also teleport to their house, in case they are outside of the terrain.

OBJECT CAPACITY

An object capacity meter can be found on the pause menu that tells you how many objects, either in a Playground or a standard game, you have in your level. This is useful to know if you are sharing worlds with lower end machines to make sure the game can be played reliably on all hardware.

If you have no intention of having your yard be as crossplay compatible as possible, this capacity limit can be changed in the Game Settings menu to match your platform’s suggested limit or have no limit at all.

PLAYGROUND LINK COPY/PASTE

There are now buttons available to copy and paste the configuration of a Link in a Playground.

PLAYGROUND BROWSER FILTERING

Community Playgrounds can be filtered by keywords, player count and genre while browsing.

REPORTING PLAYGROUNDS

Community Playgrounds can be reported by players if they violate rules.

NEW CONTENT

NEW BUILDINGS

12 Ant Queen-related buildings Chaise Lounges Chandeliers Stuffed Queens Head Mount

Yoking Station

New Floor Rugs

Termite King Pipe Organ

REDACTED

NEW PET

3 new Baby Ant Pets to befriend.

NEW EQUIPMENT

Over 20 new items and equipment.

Over 20 new trinkets.

A lot of these will be found only in New Game+

NEW MUTATIONS

Antbassador – Become one with the ants of the yard.

NEW SIGNS

A new sign-set that can only be purchased in New Game+

4 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

2 for the base game

2 for New Game+

FULL JAPANESE VOICE OVERS

The game now has full Japanese voice over, including voices for the teens, BURG.L, cutscenes, and audio logs. Select Japanese Voice Over from the Game Options menu to enable this feature.

PLAYGROUNDS NEW CONTENT

There are a number of new props that are now available to be placed in Playgrounds. This includes the Jack o Lantern, Ice Caps Box, Big TazT, Big Dice, Wendell Chair, Big SCA.B Mesh, Stump Bark and Pulp, Rash, Yoked Girth and Yogi Swole, Quarter, Garden Light, Milk Molar Bottle and Lid, Gnome, Baseball Bat, Trash Bag, Pink Slip, Anarchis, Lab Dome, Pink Flower Petals, Cattails, Honeycomb, Lilypad, Shovel, Cacti, Charcoal Bag, Moldorc’s Castle, the Bird Bath, and more.

OTHER CHANGES / TUNING

COMBAT

Attack speed slow effects no longer stack.

ANIMATION

Stagger animations for all ants and stinkbugs now physically displace them.

ARMOR AND WEAPONS

Increasing scythe attack speed by 15%.

Lowering attack speed bonus granted by battle axe combo finishers by 5%.

The Mighty upgrade path now applies an additional status effect to weapons, much like the Sleek upgrade path for armor.

ITEMS

Trinket items that previously appeared as brown bags now have a new shared trinket model.

Gold cards are not required for 100% on the Report Card.

UI

Quest objectives on the map show the quest name now when hovered over.

Trailer Marker names are shown on the map when hovering over a Trail Marker icon if a name is set.

Improved image quality of item icons on lower end hardware.

AUDIO

New audio track added for New Game+

PLAYGROUNDS

Ziplines created in Playground edit mode cannot be recycled or renamed in Play mode.

OPTIMIZATION

Significantly reduced the CPU load of the game.

Significantly reduced the CPU load during defense events.

Reduced memory usage across the game.

Saving the game is now faster.

BUG FIXES

MAJOR FIXES

Audio logs that were collected but not showing up in the Data tab will properly show up now. This was affecting some people from getting 100%.

Animations and audio work correctly for clients when someone else uses a dandelion tuft.

Some buildings placed in very specific locations will no longer be unsupported upon loading the save.

Fixed a problem where certain stacks of ladders could cause a saved game to never finish loading.

Non-grid buildings attached to grid buildings will now appear and disappear correctly on clients.

Bugs will interact with the world around them more often (Lady Bugs chasing Aphids, Aphids dropping Honeydew, etc.)

OTHER FIXES

You can steal from aphids while wearing sleek aphid slippers.

“Read To Me” will now read building customization sliders correctly.

Buildings cannot be placed inside stem pallets.

Digging up Koi fish bones and scales as a client no longer has them float up quickly and teleport back.

Weapon upgrade icons on the HotPouch no longer disappear after hitting something.

Black Ants properly navigate from outside the Trash area back to their ant hill.

PLAYGROUNDS FIXES