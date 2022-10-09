

Na meer dan twee jaar een early access-titel te zijn geweest, kwam Grounded eind vorige maand als volledige titel uit voor de Xbox-consoles en pc. De game van Obsidian Entertainment viel na de officiële release goed in de smaak en ook wij werden enthousiast over de game, zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen.

Desondanks was ook Grounded niet vrij van diverse schoonheidsfoutjes en daarom is de ontwikkelaar hard aan de game blijven werken. Dat resulteert nu in de eerste update sinds de volledige release. Patch 1.0.1 is nu te downloaden en zorgt ervoor dat diverse bugs en crashes nu verleden tijd zijn. Verder heeft Obisidian Entertainment allerlei (kleine) veranderingen doorgevoerd, zoals het toevoegen van audio bij bepaalde acties.

Alle details van pacth 1.0.1 voor Grounded lees je hieronder.