

Insomniac Games heeft een nieuwe update voor Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 uitgebracht en die komt met een reeks van fixes voor veel voorkomende issues. Eén specifieke fix is erg prettig, want spelers hebben gemeld dat ze soms te maken hebben met save data die spontaan verdwijnt. Dit wil weleens voorkomen sinds de New Game+ update is verschenen.

Mocht je hiermee te maken hebben gehad, dan is dat erg vervelend maar na het updaten van de game met deze patch zou dat risico nu verdwenen moeten zijn. Alle andere details van deze update hieronder op een rijtje: