Jim Ryan volgde in 2019 John Kodera op als CEO van Sony Interactive Entertainment en vorig jaar kondigde hij aan in maart dit jaar met pensioen te gaan. Inmiddels ligt zijn laatste werkdag achter hem en nam Hiroki Totoki zijn taken waar totdat er een nieuwe CEO aangesteld zou worden.
Sony Interactive Entertaiment heeft afgelopen nacht bekendgemaakt dat ze niet één, maar twee CEO’s hebben aangesteld. Eén van de twee is een bekende naam hier in Nederland, namelijk Hermen Hulst. De voormalig managing director van Guerrilla Games stapte een aantal jaar terug al omhoog toen hij president werd van Worldwide Studios, nu gaat hij naar de zo goed als hoogste trede binnen het bedrijf.
Hulst is aangesteld als de CEO van de Studio Business Group. In die rol is hij verantwoordelijk voor alle PlayStation game content, maar ook voor de uitbreiding hiervan naar andere media zoals film en televisie. Naast hem is Hideaki Nishino aangesteld als CEO van de Platform Business Group en dat maakt hem verantwoordelijk voor de technologie, producten, services en platform ervaringen. Ook is hij verantwoordelijk voor third party relaties en de commerciële operaties.
Nishino is een wat minder bekende naam, maar hij werkt al geruime tijd bij Sony PlayStation. In zijn vorige rol was hij senior vice president van de Platform Experience Group. Dus in bepaalde mate blijft hij dezelfde werkzaamheden uitvoeren, afgaande op de functietitels.
Beide CEO’s zullen in hun rol weer onder Hiroki Totoki vallen, die de voorzitter is van Sony Interactive Entertainment. Hij blijft ook president, COO en CFO van Sony Group Corporation. Met andere woorden: deze drie personen vormen nu samen de operatieve top van Sony PlayStation.
Totoki: “Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology. These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences.
Nishino: “We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology. We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment. I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future.”
Hulst: “I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future. The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment.”
iets met 2 kapiteins op 1 schip..
@Anoniem-4779: Je moet gezegdes niet verwarren met wetmatigheden. Zolang de takenverdeling helder is, kan dit positief uitpakken.
Later deze maand dus een presentatie?
Later this month you will learn more about the long-term vision for Sony Group and the essential role SIE plays in that vision. As I mentioned previously, FY24 marks the start of the Mid-Range Plan period for Sony Group in which we will set the course for sustainable growth.
Gefeliciteerd Herman!
@Anoniem-4779: zo’n achterhaald gezegde… als er gewoon duidelijke afspraken zijn is het met 2 man gewoon beter. Zoals een ander gezegde zegt: 2 ogen zien meer dan 1