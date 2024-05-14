

Jim Ryan volgde in 2019 John Kodera op als CEO van Sony Interactive Entertainment en vorig jaar kondigde hij aan in maart dit jaar met pensioen te gaan. Inmiddels ligt zijn laatste werkdag achter hem en nam Hiroki Totoki zijn taken waar totdat er een nieuwe CEO aangesteld zou worden.

Sony Interactive Entertaiment heeft afgelopen nacht bekendgemaakt dat ze niet één, maar twee CEO’s hebben aangesteld. Eén van de twee is een bekende naam hier in Nederland, namelijk Hermen Hulst. De voormalig managing director van Guerrilla Games stapte een aantal jaar terug al omhoog toen hij president werd van Worldwide Studios, nu gaat hij naar de zo goed als hoogste trede binnen het bedrijf.

Hulst is aangesteld als de CEO van de Studio Business Group. In die rol is hij verantwoordelijk voor alle PlayStation game content, maar ook voor de uitbreiding hiervan naar andere media zoals film en televisie. Naast hem is Hideaki Nishino aangesteld als CEO van de Platform Business Group en dat maakt hem verantwoordelijk voor de technologie, producten, services en platform ervaringen. Ook is hij verantwoordelijk voor third party relaties en de commerciële operaties.

Nishino is een wat minder bekende naam, maar hij werkt al geruime tijd bij Sony PlayStation. In zijn vorige rol was hij senior vice president van de Platform Experience Group. Dus in bepaalde mate blijft hij dezelfde werkzaamheden uitvoeren, afgaande op de functietitels.

Beide CEO’s zullen in hun rol weer onder Hiroki Totoki vallen, die de voorzitter is van Sony Interactive Entertainment. Hij blijft ook president, COO en CFO van Sony Group Corporation. Met andere woorden: deze drie personen vormen nu samen de operatieve top van Sony PlayStation.