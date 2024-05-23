Team Ninja heeft aangekondigd dat ze deze week een nieuwe update uitbrengen voor Rise of the Ronin. Deze update zal zich richten op wat verbeteringen aan de game, maar ook voegt het nieuwe content toe, namelijk vijf nieuwe Ally missies. Daarnaast worden er nieuwe dojo trainingspartners toegevoegd, en meer.
Via het PlayStation Blog heeft de ontwikkelaar een overzicht gegeven van de nieuwe content en de nieuwe features, maar ook welke verbeteringen we aan de gameplay mogen verwachten. Hieronder een overzicht met de belangrijkste punten:
New and expanded content
- 5 new Ally Missions added.
- When replaying a world in Midnight, you can choose to have Public Order deteriorate again.
- Level sync selection feature added to missions from Testament of the Soul.
- Two new Set Bonuses added to Midnight difficulty.
- Addition of dojo training partners.
- Add Martial Skill type bonus and raise limit of target score.
Gameplay Improvements
- When equipped with the same weapon type on weapons 1 and 2, the number of styles can be expanded to a maximum of 6.
- Changed the specifications so that special equipment will be given even if the player does not confess.
- Changed the specifications so that greetings with characters after a breakup will return to normal over time.
- Adjusted to make it easier for asynchronous characters to be selected.