Niet zo lang geleden werd aangekondigd dat Rise of the Ronin een grote update zou krijgen met nieuwe missies en heel wat veranderingen en inmiddels is de update live gegaan. Wil je weten wat er zoal veranderd is? Dan kan je hieronder nu ook de volledige patch notes nalezen (en die zijn best uitgebreid).
New Content
- “Midnight” difficulty: Added new Ally Missions.
- Team up and improve local security in Unruly Areas: “Thugs: Honmachi”, “Thugs: Honjo”, and “Thugs: Honnoji”.
- “Path of Chaos”: Each playthrough will have different enemies.
- “Eternal Night”: The most difficult mission thus far.
- Added new set bonuses “Ferocious Tiger” and “Prodigious Dragon”. Masterwork armor and accessories will now have a chance to drop with these new Set Bonuses separately from other set bonuses.
- “Prodigious Dragon” set bonuses:
- Last Ditch Counterspark
- Enemy Max. Ki (Grapple Attack)
- Neutral Combat
- Upgraded Counterspark
- “Ferocious Tiger” set bonuses:
- Blade Flash Attack
- Upgraded Forward Dodge
- Attack ↑ (Martial Skill Swap)
- Ki Regeneration (Blade Flash)
- Added new training opponents, such as your Blade Twin, and bosses that were only available in bond missions.
- Added new glider appearances that can be obtained from Formidable Foes of the Foreigner faction: “Glorious Crimson”, “Elegant Brown”, and “Imperial Blue”.
New Features
- Added feature to manually reset Unruly Areas based on completion rate of a chapter on “Midnight” difficulty.
- Added system where you can level sync missions that you have completed on “Midnight” difficulty.
- When equipping the same 2 main weapon types (e.g., 2 Katanas), you can now equip different styles for each weapon individually.
- Can now register “Jizo Statuette” for item preset loadouts.
- Number of times Martial Skills hit is now added to technical points in Training.
- Now shows difficulty in the results screen of Training, as the higher the difficulty, the higher the possible score will be.
- Added filtering for Training.
- Progressing cat collecting will now place cats that can be pet around Usugumo Dayu in Yokohama, Edo, and Kyoto.
Weapon Adjustments
- Adjusted so Violent Gale and Flash attack is easier to do after certain martial skills.
- Katana: Yagyu Shinkage-ryu – Follow-up attack after counterspark is now easier to land.
- Katana: Nioh-ryu – Adjusted so you are less likely to accidentally trigger “Nioh-den Iai Quickdraw” when performing Veiled Arts after Blade Flashing.
- Katana: Nioh-ryu – “Nioh-Den: Iai Quickdraw” consumes less Ki, and overall increase in damage and Ki damage.
- Katana: Aisu Kage-ryu – “Crimson Light” consumes less Ki, and at max blood gauge, damage and Ki damage is increased.
- Saber: British Training – Reduced Ki consumption of throwing knife, and increased damage.
- Bayonet: Mumyo-ryu – “Bone Shatter” now easier to follow up with critical hits on enemies with depleted Ki.
- Bayonet: French Training – Follow-up shot after counterspark is now easier to hit.
- Oxtail Blade: Mumyo Kaishin-ryu – “Midnight Banquet” now easier to follow up with critical hit on enemies with depleted Ki.
- Great Sword: Mumyo Kaishin-ryu – “Midnight Mist” is now easier to hit.
- Unarmed: Mumyo-ryu – “Raging Wolf” is now easier to hit.
Character Adjustments
- Adjusted player knockback distance on successfully countersparking enemy attacks.
- Now possible to switch styles when: Guarding enemy attacks, during some animations of being hit by enemy attacks, and during Flash Attack.
- Calling your horse while sprinting will continue the sprint after mounting the horse.
- Adjusted and improved stats of unique attacks of Ally characters across the board.
- Adjusted so that you will no longer switch lock on targets when controlling the right stick with the combat style UI showing, during Critical Hits.
Enemy Adjustments
- Shortened flaming area that certain bosses create.
- Adjusted and nerfed Bayonet bullet damage and stats of certain enemies.
Other Adjustments
- Increased chance of obtaining Masterwork equipment from formidable foes.
- A portion of main weapon and sub weapons can now have set bonuses.
- Adjusted so that equipment that specific equipment that had limited ways of obtaining to now drop from enemies as well.
- Can now overwrite set bonuses when bond transferring on Masterwork equipment.
- When selecting equipment for bond transferring, equipment that cannot be selected is now filtered to not show.
- Items that heal status ailment is now affected by Skill “Bolster Duration ↑” and Technology Development “Inventory ↑”.
- Can now obtain the unique accessories by triggering the Veiled Vow dialogue event, and no longer need to commit to the Veiled Vow.
- Dialogue lines played after breaking a Veiled Vow now resets after certain conditions.
- “Fertilizer” purchased from Robert Fortune is now cheaper.
- Increased the types of material you can purchase from Robert Fortune and Alexandria Moreau.
- Increased “Red Nuts” gain when gardening.
- Can now change the time in the Redesign menu.
- “Midnight” difficulty, Edo: Location hubs – Yoshinobu Tokugawa, Taka Murayama, and Hachiro Kiyokawa will now appear in their hubs.
- Shintaro Nakaoka will now appear at Choshu Clan Estate in Kyoto when using the Testaments of the Soul.
- Adjusted to increase chance of encountering other player’s ronin avatars at towns or roads.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where you could bond transfer despite lacking materials or money through an unconventional method.
- Fixed bug where you could not purchase Coal from blacksmiths.
- Fixed bug where “Blade Twin’s Kimono” and “Modernizing Vassal’s Kimono – Belt” were not shown as selectable pieces.
- Fixed bug where each equipment sometimes were shown in different colors each.
- Fixed bug where “Current Equipment” showed default appearance under certain conditions.
- Fixed bug where saving and loading before arriving at Kannai disabled Chance Encounters until arriving at Kannai.
- Fixed bug where Veiled Arts set for other styles would have different stats compared to the original.
- Fixed bug where some Martial Skills would ignore guard.
- Fixed bug where you would be forced into swimming when performing certain Martial Skills nearby water.
- Fixed bug where while using Martial Skill “Blossom Blizzard”, if you take damage from certain enemy skills will make you unable to dodge out of it.
- Fixed bug where in Nioh-ryu, switching to middle stance would sometimes switch to high stance.
- Fixed bug where after drop down assassinations, performing certain martial skills would cause you to take fall damage.
- Fixed bug where Ki Blaze effect would vibrate excessively.
- Fixed bug where when using Ally Alexandria Moreau, her grapple throws were not matching the indicator.
- Other minor fixes.