Niet zo lang geleden werd aangekondigd dat Rise of the Ronin een grote update zou krijgen met nieuwe missies en heel wat veranderingen en inmiddels is de update live gegaan. Wil je weten wat er zoal veranderd is? Dan kan je hieronder nu ook de volledige patch notes nalezen (en die zijn best uitgebreid).

Meer info over of Rise of the Ronin, lees je in onze review.