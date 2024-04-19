Ongetwijfeld zijn velen van jullie als ronin aan het ronddwalen in Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, dat op release nogal uiteenlopende cijfers ontving. Wij waren zelf erg enthousiast over de game, zoals je in onze review kon lezen. Uiteraard is geen enkele game perfect en heeft Team Ninja nu de taak om de game verder te polijsten en bij te werken.
Update 1.04 is daar nu het gevolg van, waarmee vooral naar diverse wapens en de bijbehorende vechtstijlen gekeken wordt. Met name de verschillende martial arts – de speciale vaardigheden – worden hier en daar wat aangepast op timing, minder Ki consumptie en andere zaken. Benieuwd of jouw vechtstijl anders zal aanvoelen na deze update? Check dan snel de onderstaande patch notes.
Adjustments to Weapons
Katana: Adjusted damage of Martial Skills of each style.
- Yagyu Shinkage-ryu
- Martial Skill “Swallow Slash”: Adjusted timing of blade becoming ablaze to be earlier, and added invincibility immediately after activating this skill.
- Mugai-ryu
- Martial Skill “Firecracker”: Reduced Ki consumption, increased damage and max. Ki damage. Reduced Ki damage, and Ki damage when blocked.
- Tatsumi-ryu
- Martial Skill “Swift Showdown”: Adjusted so the skill is easier to land on enemies.
- Martial Skill “Cardinal Rend” and “Cardinal Wreck”: Adjusted so the skill is easier to hid enemies.
- Aisu Kage-ryu
- Adjusted so you can now Blade Flash earlier after normal attacks and Martial Skills.
Spear: Adjusted and lowered Ki consumption of Martial Skills.
- Hozoin-ryu
- Martial Skill “Devil’s Sweep”: Chain attack triggered by additional button presses is now easier to hit.
- Jitokuin-ryu
- Martial Skill “Torrential Thrust” and “Indomitable Torrent”: Now activates earlier, and is now easier to perform the follow-up attack on enemies with depleted ki.
Paired Sword: Adjusted balance of each of the styles and Martial Skills of each of the styles.
- Mumyo-ryu
- Martial Skill “Twin Dragons” and “Twin Dragons II”: Increased damage, reduced max. Ki damage and Ki damage when blocked.
- Niten Ichi-ryu
- Martial Skill “Glowworm” and “Unearthly Flame”: Increased damage, decreased Blood Gauge gain and max. Ki damage.
- Martial Skill “Glowworm” and “Unearthly Flame”: Enemies will no longer stagger after the first hit when hit when the enemy is panicked.
- Martial Skill “Unearthly Flame”: Decreased damage of the flames on the ground, and reduce the status ailment “Burn” effectiveness.
- Kyoshin Meichi-ryu
- Adjusted so you can Blade Flash earlier during normal attacks.
Odachi: Adjusted Martial Skill of each Style, with focus on max. Ki damage.
- Nodachi Jigen-ryu
- Martial Skill “Quickdraw Slash”: Downward slash, triggered with additional button press is now easier to land on enemies.
- Martial Skill “Simian Scream”: Follow up strikes with additional button presses, is now easier to land on enemies.
- Jigen-ryu
- Martial Skill “Wood Chopper” and “Wood Chopper II”: Additional slashes adjusted to perform faster with button presses.
- Martial Skill “Wood Chopper II”: Mighty blow, perform by holding button, is now easier to land on enemies.
- Tennen Rishin-ryu
- Martial Skill “Aurora Fist”: Adjusted so the skill starts earlier, and follow up attack is now easier to land on enemies.
- Martial Skill “Roaring Blade” and “Dragon King’s Roar”: Adjusted so the skill starts earlier.
Saber: Adjusted Martial Skill damage to be fair with Ki consumption.
- Mumyo-ryu
- Martial Skill “Kubira Whirl” and “Kubira Vortex”: Now easier to hit enemies afar.
Polearm: Lowered Ki consumption across the board for all styles.
- Mumyo-ryu
- Martial Skill “Will-o-the-wisp Purge”: Now easier to hit enemies afar.
Bayonet: Reduced Ki consumption of Martial Skills, and adjusted damage.
- Mumyo-ryu
- Increased max. Ki damage of shooting attacks.
Greatsword: Adjusted each style with a focus on charge attacks.
- Mumyo-ryu
- Martial Skill “Rock Crusher”: Changed so that attack will slam enemy when hit, when activated by holding button.
Oxtail Blade: Adjusted and lowered Ki consumption of Martial Skills and non-weapon attacks.
- Mumyo Kaishin-ryu
- Martial Skill “Beast Thrasher”: Reduced the time needed for charging the charge attack.
- Unarmed: Reduced Ki consumption and adjusted Martial Skill damage.
- Martial Skill “Raven’s Claw”: Added invisibility briefly right after activating the skill.
Character Control Adjustments
- Adjusted input buffering of Martial Skills during normal attacks.
- Adjusted to make Flash Attack and Violent Gale trigger faster during normal attacks.
- Adjusted so that grappling hook triggers faster during normal attacks.
- You can now cancel Flash Attack and Violent Gale, to perform an Martial Skill.
- Adjusted input buffering of normal attacks during Flash Attack and Violent Gale.
- Flash Attack and Violent Gale animations are now faster.
- Adjusted so that actions after staggering an enemy with counterspark responds better.
- Mid-air counterspark is now triggered earlier.
- Increased Ki recovery on successful mid-air countersparks.
- Adjusted so that transitions to another action upon a successful mid-air counterspark is faster.
- Adjusted input buffering of normal attacks during Blade Flash.
- Heavy Weapon (Odachi, Polearm, Greatsword) and Normal Weapons (Katana, Spear, Bayonet):
- Reduced Blood Gauge loss when blocking enemy attacks.
- During combat and locked on to enemy, Combat Style window is now displayed faster.
- Can now guard during pick up motion.
- Grapple motion adjusted slightly.
- Other adjustments to animations of actions.
Enemy Adjustments
- On “Midnight” difficulty, some bosses now use items.
- Adjusted action selection of bosses on “Dusk” and “Twilight” difficulty.
- Mission “The Way of the Warrior”
- Mission “The Seed of Doubt”
- Mission “Chopped Liver”
- Mission “The Battle of Toba-Fushimi”
- Mission “The Physician’s Request” “A Vow of Steel”
- Adjusted so that there is now sufficient time to guard/counterspark/dodge in between 1 boss’s attack and the other boss’s follow up attack.
- Mission “The Last Shogun”
- Adjusted so that it is less likely that both bosses will use their Martial Skill at the same time.
- Adjusted to not place flames near the boss when they move, and shortened duration.
- Adjusted general accuracy of Boar enemies when targeting player, as well as adjusting movement in places where there are height differences.
Other Adjustments
- Adjusted camera work when nearby walls to now better angles where you can see the character and your opponent better.
- Adjusted Auto-run mechanic when the destination is set to an Unruly Area. Player will now stop running as soon as they reach the unruly Area instead of the exact marker location.
- Can now dismount horse while in Auto-run.
- Adjusted enemy placement of Unruly Area in “Midnight” difficulty.
- Removed some flags that show up during Horseback Archery at the Military Academy in Edo.
- Can now change/swap Veiled Arts at Equipment Screen and equipment presets.
- Can now join the same room, even when each player has different difficulty settings during Cooperate.
- Adjusted so that certain Black Marketers will sell “Firefighter’s Cowl”.
- Post ending, Pilgrim Dogs will now bring back higher rarity items.
- Adjusted the amount of Silver obtained when petting other player’s pilgrim dogs.
- Adjusted motion blur of graphics mode “Graphics” and “Raytracing”.
- Now able to play music on PS5 while playing.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Veiled Arts set to different combat styles had different specs when compared to its original style.
- Fixed an issue where switching styles during specific action will result in an unintended action being triggered.
- Fixed an issue where you could receive damage during Handgun Critical Hit or praying at shrines.
- Fixed an issue where the horse would stop moving when circling around on stairs or slopes.
- Fixed an issue where horses would have strange angles.
- Fixed issue in Combat Training where Kogoro Katsura, Yukichi Fukuzawa, Eiichi Shibusawa would recover Ki during attack sequences.
- Fixed issues where enemy and NPC will loop in unintended action/behavior.
- Fixed issue where you will be stuck in crouch when entering storehouse, after clearing a Unruly Area in a specific way.
- Fixed rare instances where enemies will get buried underground.
- Fixed issue where once in a while, Combined Critical Hit would fail.
- Fixed unnatural transitions of specific movements.
- Fixed issue where in “Midnight” difficulty, an already restored Unruly Area would return to being unsolved.
- Fixed issues where an unintended score was obtainable during Grinding Training.
- Rankings will now be based on scores obtained from this version and onwards.
- “High-scores obtained on previous versions will be re-calculated to its correct value after the update.
- Fixed bug where the same user’s character and pilgrim dog would appear excessively.
- Fixed bug where the fourth accessory would not save properly in presets.
- Fixed bug where in origin “Unsharpened”, if Charm is over 101, luck would decrease.
- Fixed bug where Blade Repairing after selecting “Unsharpened” would keep the luck status even after resetting.
- Fixed bug during Bond Mission “The Seed of Doubt”, where after selecting a specific dialogue choice, Kogoro Katsura’s stats would not increase.
- Fixed some background texture that looked rough.
- Fixed issue where in graphics mode “Prioritize Graphics”, some shadow shapes would change suddenly.
- Fixed performance issues in certain stages.
- Fixed issues where in certain stages or circumstances, models would suddenly pop or switch appearance.
- Fixed issue where when equipping certain equipment would cause the model to extend.
- Other minor fixes.
Wat is dit toch een goede game ik zit er als zo een 50 uur in en toch nu toe nog niet verveelt. Top spel
Dit spel is echt top! Over de 80 uur gespeeld en het blijft gewoon mooi!