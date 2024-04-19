Ongetwijfeld zijn velen van jullie als ronin aan het ronddwalen in Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, dat op release nogal uiteenlopende cijfers ontving. Wij waren zelf erg enthousiast over de game, zoals je in onze review kon lezen. Uiteraard is geen enkele game perfect en heeft Team Ninja nu de taak om de game verder te polijsten en bij te werken.

Update 1.04 is daar nu het gevolg van, waarmee vooral naar diverse wapens en de bijbehorende vechtstijlen gekeken wordt. Met name de verschillende martial arts – de speciale vaardigheden – worden hier en daar wat aangepast op timing, minder Ki consumptie en andere zaken. Benieuwd of jouw vechtstijl anders zal aanvoelen na deze update? Check dan snel de onderstaande patch notes.