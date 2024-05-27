Bijna twee maanden geleden kondigde ontwikkelaar Ascendant Studios aan dat het binnenkort een nieuwe update zou uitbrengen voor Immortals of Aveum waarin AMD FSR 3 beschikbaar zou worden gesteld voor alle platformen. De dag is nu eindelijk aangebroken; update 1.0.6.4 is nu namelijk te downloaden.

Naast de toevoeging van de nieuwe framegeneratietechnologie voor de consoleversies is de implementatie van FSR 3 ook verbeterd voor de pc-versie. Daarnaast hebben pc-spelers nu ook de mogelijkheid om gebruik te maken van HDR, iets wat vooralsnog niet mogelijk was. Verder heeft het spel ook nog de gebruikelijke bugfixes ontvangen.

Bekijk de volledige lijst van veranderingen hieronder.