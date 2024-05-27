Bijna twee maanden geleden kondigde ontwikkelaar Ascendant Studios aan dat het binnenkort een nieuwe update zou uitbrengen voor Immortals of Aveum waarin AMD FSR 3 beschikbaar zou worden gesteld voor alle platformen. De dag is nu eindelijk aangebroken; update 1.0.6.4 is nu namelijk te downloaden.
Naast de toevoeging van de nieuwe framegeneratietechnologie voor de consoleversies is de implementatie van FSR 3 ook verbeterd voor de pc-versie. Daarnaast hebben pc-spelers nu ook de mogelijkheid om gebruik te maken van HDR, iets wat vooralsnog niet mogelijk was. Verder heeft het spel ook nog de gebruikelijke bugfixes ontvangen.
Bekijk de volledige lijst van veranderingen hieronder.
Immortals of Aveum – Patch 1.0.6.4 Notes
Key Updates:
- Immortals of Aveum is now running AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC!
- FSR 3 uses a combination of super resolution temporal upscaling technology and advanced frame generation to deliver smoother framerates, better image quality, and improved game performance.
- On PC, AMD FSR 3 has been updated to a newer, better version which further improves visual quality and performance of its temporal upscaling.
- On console and PC, the FSR 3 update also extends support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors and TVs, which can improve frame pacing to help reduce judder or screen tears.
- HDR (high dynamic range) support is now available on PC to enhance players’ gaming experience with more detailed and realistic visuals. HDR arrived on consoles in the previous game update, patch 1.0.6.3.
- HDR is set to ‘off’ by default and can be adjusted in the Graphics menu.
- Known Issue: After the user sets HDR to ‘on’, closing and relaunching the game causes HDR Mode to turn ‘off’ while the toggle button continues to display ‘on’. We’re working to release a hot fix for this as quickly as possible.
- Temporary Workaround: When relaunching the game, toggle HDR to ‘off’ > save settings > toggle HDR to ‘on’ > save settings.
PC Updates:
- Fixed an audio bug when switching language settings in game. The game will now apply the correct audio voice over for the selected language.
- Updated to NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and NVIDIA Streamline 2.4 which can help further improve image quality and game performance for PCs utilizing the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs.
- Fixed a rare issue with NVIDIA cards that could cause the game to crash when using Alt+Tab.
Misc. Changes & Minor Fixes:
- Addressed minor bugs and progression blockers.
- Addressed instances of occasional crashes.
- Minor addition of localized text.