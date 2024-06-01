Het is alweer even geleden dat we wat van Little Nightmares III te zien hebben gekregen. De game werd vorig jaar op de gamescom aangekondigd en de bedoeling was dat de titel dit jaar zou verschijnen. Daar komt Supermassive Games nu op terug, want ze hebben meer tijd nodig.

De ontwikkelaar heeft het onderstaande statement doen uitgaan waarin ze kenbaar maken de game uit te stellen naar 2025. De extra tijd die ze nemen geeft de garantie dat de game aan de best mogelijke kwaliteitseisen zal voldoen.

We zullen dus wat langer op de game moeten wachten, maar wel belooft de ontwikkelaar nog deze zomer nieuwe informatie te delen.

“Hello little once,

Ever since the announcement of Little Nightmares III at Gamescom last year, we’ve been thrilled to see our community buzzing with excitement and anticipation. The teams at Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Europe have been working hard towards delivering the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise.

As much as we can’t wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure we give the game the care and love it deserves. Quality is a top priority for us, and we know you feel the same way. For this reason, we’ve made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025.

We’ll be sharing more about Little Nightmares III later this summer, so please bear with us and look forward to further updates. In the meantime, we’d like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support.

Sleep tight, little ones.

—The Little Nightmares Team”