Afgelopen week bracht ontwikkelaar Hello Games een gloednieuwe update uit voor No Man’s Sky. De update introduceerde een expeditie genaamd ‘Adrift’ waarin je helemaal aan je lot wordt overgelaten zonder hulp van anderen.

In navolging van deze update heeft de ontwikkelaar nog een patch uitgebracht die een groot aantal bugs verhelpt. Je kunt de volledige lijst met fixes hieronder bekijken.

No Man’s Sky update 4.71 – patch notes Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that could prevent custom starship textures from replicating correctly.

Fixed a rare issue that could block redemption of the Ship of the Damned on other saves that also had the Leviathan.

Fixed an issue that could cause discoveries with custom names to revert to their procedurally generated name after a save/load.

Fixed an issue that caused dragging items onto a damaged or partially installed Personal Refiner to be treated as an attempt to refine the items rather than apply them to the repair.

Fixed an issue that prevented various weather and hazard-related objects (such as meteors, tornadoes, firestorms, or lightning) from spawning.

Fixed an issue that could cause players piloting some specific ships in third person to appear to other players as if they were dangling below the ship.

Fleet expeditions can now be managed from the freighter’s fleet management terminal in the event there is no navigator present on the bridge.

Fixed a number of starship texture customization issues.

Fixed a number of collision issues on the damaged starship base parts.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Locate Substance mission for Atlantideum to end as soon as it started.

Fixed an issue that incorrectly added a non-functional “Locate Substance” button to Silicate Powder in the catalogue.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause some pinning missions to briefly appear blank in the log immediately after selecting them.

Fixed an issue that caused some mission instructions to become truncated.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Surge Battery recipe from being learnt at the correct point of the Adrift Expedition.

Fixed an issue that could block progress in some Adrift milestones if every rendezvous had been visited before starting them.

Fixed an issue that could cause a misleading hint related to Helios to appear while on the Adrift Expedition.

Fixed a number of minor text issues.

Fixed a crash related to replicating biological horrors.

No Man’s Sky is nu beschikbaar voor PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc.